Happy birthday Reddit! Here are the top 11 most popular posts of all time

Reddit, also known as “the front page of the Internet,” just turned 10.

Since its creation, the people behind its 36,136,190 different user accounts have created an astounding 190,227,552 different posts.

To celebrate the site’s anniversary, here are the ten most “upvoted” or popular posts of all time:

1. And the winner is… A post announcing that when people in the Montage Parodies subreddit upvote or downvote a post, it will make a little hitmarker symbol.

Reddit Here’s the hitmarker symbol

“It’s quite clever really. The post got so many upvotes because people in/r/allwanted to test it, they don’t want to visit the rest of the subreddit so inevitably they just upvoted this post,” one user writes of the post’s acclaimed status. “Thus the highest upvoted post of all time is born.”

2. In this thread, user Do_U_Evn_Spaghetti asks the thought-provoking question, what tasty food would be disgusting if eaten over rice? The user responds to each suggestion with a rating of how bad that each thing tastes — for example, orange juice gets 3/10 while Jello gets a relatively delicious 8/10 — claiming that he actually does try a bit of almost everything.

3. Last year, user OB1FBM attended a giant Magic: The Gathering convention and posed solemnly next to people whose pants were low enough to expose their butt cracks. His grave demeanour is the funniest part of the pictures, but be warned: If you click, you will see some butts.

4. Bizarre and adorable: “This is Carter. He knocked on my door to ask if he could have a banana and then left.”

5. This one is darkly funny. In the subreddit “Shower Thoughts,” where people share their random musings, user Jgam7 wrote “Waterboarding at Guantanamo Bay sounds super rad if you don’t know what either of those things are.”

6. One Reddit user shares a text about someone who got fired via text, when they didn’t have free texting. Punchline: The person essentially had to pay to get fired. [Warning: This post contains the n-word]

7. In a colossal troll, “test post please ignore” is the seventh most upvoted post on Reddit. The user who posted the simple statement in 2009 was once Reddit’s most active user.

8. This story about an encounter on a bus in Australia, entitled “The Bus Knight,” is truly hilarious and wonderful. It contains a bit of swearing, but will make you smile.

AP This May 4, 2015, file photo shows Kim Kardashian, left, and Kanye West arriving at The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala in New York.

9. The 9th most popular Reddit post links to picture of a tweet making fun of Kanye West, saying that he’s the type of person who would “sing a lullaby to his daughter and get mad when she falls asleep during his performance.” [Warning: Original post contains the n-word]

10. A post called “McDonald’s Trip” documents one man’s fast-food adventure. According to an expletive-laden series of tweets, he found an empty McDonald’s and hopped behind the counter.

11. One Reddit user uploaded a funny picture of what happened when he tried to look up actor “Adam West,” famous for playing Batman, in the phone book

