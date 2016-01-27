This is where people with private jets will be travelling to the most this winter

When the winter hits, more and more travellers look for destinations that either allow them to enjoy the snow or escape it in a sun-soaked environment.

To determine where those looking to fly by private jet travel to the most in the winter, Victor — an online service for private jet charter — analysed the typical flight patterns and itineraries from last year’s trips to find the top six most popular routes.

From Aspen to Los Cabos, here are the six most popular flight routes for those flying privately in the US this winter:

1. New York City to Palm Beach, Florida

2. New York City to Aspen, Colorado

3. San Francisco to Los Cabos, Mexico

4. Los Angeles to Vail, Colorado

5. Houston to Aspen, Colorado

6. Los Angeles to Cancun, Mexico

The data reveals that people tend to split their winter leisure time flying between ski resorts and beach vacations, with Colorado and Mexico providing the top hotspots in each sector.

