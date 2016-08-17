These are the 10 most popular restaurants for Pokémon Go players

Pokémon Go has become such a phenomenon, it’s dictating where people eat.

The game, which launched in July, requires users to go to specific sites to “catch” Pokémon. It didn’t take long for restaurants across the US

to realise they could use the game to attract customers by dropping lures (purchasable items that attract Pokémon), offering Pokémon Go-related specials, and using social media to highlight Pokémon on the premises.

Little Caesars tops the list of the most popular restaurants among Pokémon Go players, according to analytics company Placed, reports Nation’s Restaurant News. Buffalo Wild Wings and Jack in the Box follow in second and third place, respectively.

Little Caesars is the most popular restaurant chain amongst Pokémon Go players

Meanwhile, Carrabba’s Italian Grill is the the least popular restaurant among Pokémon Go players, followed by Cracker Barrel and LongHorn Steakhouse.

The lists of the most and least popular restaurants among Pokémon Go players reveal there may be factors other than strategy at work in determining popularity.

As a whole, restaurants popular among the Pokémon Go crowd tend to be fast-food and other chains where customers don’t have to sit down. Both the most and least popular chains amongst Pokémon Go fans are Italian chains — Little Caesars versus Carrabba’s Italian Grill — but Carrabba’s is a sit-down spot, while Little Caesars has speedier service. That makes it easier for customers to stop in and grab food, plus a Pokémon — or simply visit and leave without even ordering a meal.

Here is the list of the 10 most popular restaurant chains among Pokémon Go players. Note the dominance of fast-food spots:

1. Little Caesars

2. Buffalo Wild Wings

3. Jack in the Box

4. Red Robin

5. Taco Bell

6. In-N-Out Burger

7. Long John Silver’s

8. Domino’s Pizza

9. Panda Express

10. Coldstone Creamery

