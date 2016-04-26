Americans got millions of plastic surgeries last year -- here's what they changed

Cosmetic surgery is on the rise.

Since 2000, the number of cosmetic procedures performed on Americans has risen 115%, according to the latest data released by the American Society of Plastic Surgeons. Breast augmentation was the most popular form of cosmetic surgery in 2015, not counting “minimally invasive” procedures like Botox.

Plastic surgeons performed a total of 279,143 breast augmentation surgeries in 2015. (They also removed 24,661 breast implants and performed more than 40,000 breast reductions.)

“Following breast augmentation, most women report satisfaction with the aesthetic result and improvements in body image,” a team of researchers observed in the journal Plastic Surgical Nursing. “The impact of the procedure on other areas of functioning, such as self-esteem and quality of life, is less clear.”

All told, in a single year in the US, there were 1.7 million cosmetic surgeries and 14.2 million “minimally invasive” cosmetic surgeries. Butt implants and butt lifts have had the largest spike in popularity since 2014 (up 36%), though both are still relatively uncommon, with less than 5,000 procedures each.

The graphic below shows the six most popular cosmetic surgeries in 2015, not including minimally invasive procedures.

NOW WATCH: A plastic surgeon says that Kylie Jenner led to a boom in lip surgery among teens



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.