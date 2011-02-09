The 20 Most Popular People On The Internet

You have no idea how popular Justin Bieber is.



In the past twelve months, more people have searched for the 16-year-old wonder on Google than have searched for “china,” “jesus,” or “boobs.”

Bieber also left other celebrities in the dust. The only person who came close was Lady Gaga.

We identified the people who were searched for most in the past year, based on Google Trends. Since Google provides only comparative data, we compared everyone we could think of to Bieber. Feel free to check the data and post a comment if we left anyone off the list.

#20 Robert Pattinson Robert Pattinson is 16% as popular as Justin Bieber Trend analysis: True Harry Potter fans recognise Robert Pattinson as Cedric, but most people know him as the star of Twilight, Edward Cullen. His search traffic on Google peaked at the end of June/July of 2010 when the third Twilight movie came out. Note: We searched for 'pattinson,' which turns up almost entirely hits for Robert Pattinson. #19 Kesha Kesha is 19% as popular as Justin Bieber Trend analysis: Ke$ha came onto the pop music scene late in 2009 with her hit single 'Tik Tok.' Ke$ha's Google popularity peaked in July 2010 when she went on tour with Rihanna and Nicki Minaj. She also spiked in December when she graced the cover of Billboard Magazine. Note: We searched for 'kesha | (ke$ha)' to include both variants of her name. #18 Megan Fox Megan Fox is 20% as popular as Justin Bieber Trend analysis: Megan Fox's breakout role was in 2007, when she co-starred in Transformers. Since she hit the Hollywood scene, Fox has become a sex symbol. Megan Fox's Google popularity grew recently in March 2010, when news broke that she would not be in Transformers 3. Her popularity also peaked in June of 2010 when she married on and off boyfriend Brian Austin Green, and again in August when she starred in Eminem's 'Love the Way You Lie,' music video. Note: We searched for 'megan fox.' #17 Nicki Minaj Nicki Minaj is 20% as popular as Justin Bieber Trend analysis: Nicki Minaj was recently discovered by fellow rapper, Lil Wayne. Minaj's Google Trend traffic spiked in November of 2010 when she released her first album titled 'Pink Friday.' Note: We searched for 'minaj,' which turns up results entirely for Nicki Minaj. #16 Beyonce Beyonce is 23% as popular as Justin Bieber Trend analysis: Before going solo, Beyonce started her career with the famous girl band, Destiny's Child. She began her solo career in 2000. Recently, Beyonce's Google popularity peaked in March of 2010 when she co-starred in Lady Gaga's long form 'Telephone,' music video. In October of 2010, her search popularity increased again with the news that she and rapper husband, Jay-Z, were expecting their first child. Note: We searched for 'beyonce.' #15 Taylor Swift Taylor Swift is 24% as popular as Bieber Trend analysis: Taylor Swift hit the pop-country scene in 2008 with her album Fearless. In 2009, Swift received the 'Artist of the Year' award from Billboard Magazine. Swift's Google search popularity peaked in October of 2010 when her most recent album, Speak Now, came out. She spiked again in December of 2010 when rumours of her and Jake Gyllenhaal dating surfaced. Note: We searched for 'taylor swift.' #14 Selena Gomez Selena Gomez is 24% as popular as Bieber Trend analysis: Selena Gomez made her start on the Disney Channel's show Wizards of Waverly Place. Gomez's Google popularity sky rocketed when she was caught kissing teen heartthrob Justin Bieber in January in the Caribbean, breaking hearts of teenie bopper girls across the world. Since then rumours of the two as a couple have gone wild. Note: We searched for 'selena gomez.' #13 Ronaldo Ronaldo is 24% as popular as Justin Bieber Trend analysis: Cristiano Ronaldo, the Portuguese football star, plays for the Spanish team, Real Madrid. Ronaldo's Google popularity recently peaked in July of 2010 during the World Cup in South Africa. Note: We searched 'ronaldo -brazil,' not to confuse Cristiano Ronaldo with Brazilian footballer, Ronaldo. #12 Lil Wayne Lil Wayne is 26% as popular as Bieber Trend analysis: Lil Wayne has been in the game since he was nine years old when he signed on with Cash Money Records. His popularity grew however, in 2004 when he released his hit album Tha Carter. Recently, Lil Wayne has faced some controversy. In February of 2010 Lil Wayne's popularity on Google peaked, when he was sentenced to a 10 month jail sentence from an illegal possession of a weapon charge he faced in 2007. His search popularity again peaked in November of 2010 when he was released from jail two months early. Note: We searched for 'lil wayne.' His real name, Wayne Carter, registers hardly any traffic. #11 Kim Kardashian Kim Kardashian is 27% as popular as Justin Bieber. Trend analysis: Kim Kardashian first became popular when her family was on the hit E! reality show, 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians.' She faced controversy over a sex tape, with her R&B singer ex-boyfriend Ray J, that went public. In April of 2010 Kim's Google popularity peaked when she posed nude for Harper's Bazaar. She again peaked in October of 2010, when she turned 30, and, posed nude for W Magazine. Note: We searched for 'kim kardashian -khloe -kourtney' to eliminate searches for her less-famous sisters. #10 Drake Drake is 28% as popular as Justin Bieber Trend analysis: Drake got his start on the Nickelodeon TV series, Degrassi. In 2009, Drake signed on with Lil Wayne and then released his first album in June of 2010. Drake's Google popularity peaked when his album came out in June of 2010. Note: We searched 'drake - university' to eliminate searches for the Iowa university. Searches for Drake's real name, Aubrey Graham, register almost no traffic. #9 Katy Perry Katy Perry is 29% as popular as Justin Bieber Trend analysis: Katy Perry's popularity began when she released her hit song 'I Kissed A Girl,' in 2008. Perry's Google popularity soared in September of 2010 when she was the cover model for Seventeen, and Rolling Stone. She also saw controversy in September when her video was pulled from Sesame Street because many parents thought her outfit showed too much cleavage. Perry also appeared on SNL the same month, and mocked the Sesame Street fiasco. Note: We searched for 'katy perry.' #8 Obama Obama is 29% as popular as Justin Bieber Trend analysis: Obama's popularity on Google peaked in March due to the signing of the Healthcare Bill. It spiked again during the November elections. Note: We searched for 'obama.' #7 Michael Jackson Michael Jackson is 35% as popular as Justin Bieber Trend analysis: The King of Pop saw his fair share of fame, popularity, and controversy during his lifetime. It went crazy again after his death in 2009, crashing sites like TMZ and Twitter. Last year, Jackson's popularity peaked in June on the one-year anniversary of his death. Note: We searched for 'michael jackson.' #6 Rihanna Rihanna is 40% as popular as Justin Bieber Trend analysis: Rihanna moved from Barbados to the U.S. and released her first successful album in 2005. In 2009, Rihanna and Chris Brown were in the spotlight for a domestic abuse charge against Brown. Recently, Rihanna's Google popularity spiked in November of 2010 when she performed at the American Movie Awards. Note: We searched for 'rihanna.' #5 Shakira Shakira is 42% as popular as Justin Bieber Trend analysis: Shakira made her debut on the music scene in the early 1990's. The Colombian born singer started her career mainly in her home country, until she hit the U.S. radios in 2001 with her hit 'Whenever, Wherever.' Shakira's popularity on Google Trends peaked this summer, when her song 'Waka Waka (This Time For Africa),' was chosen as the official song of the World Cup. She performed at both the opening and closing ceremonies of the tournament. Note: We searched for 'shakira.' #4 Eminem Eminem is 45% as popular as Justin Bieber Trend analysis: Eminem has been around since 1999, and has played every role from rapper to record producer to actor. Eminem's Google popularity grew in June of 2010 with the release of his newest album, Recovery, and when he rapped at the BET Awards. Eminem peaked again when he performed the controversial 'Love the way you lie,' song with Rihanna at the MTV Video Music Awards in September. Note: We searched for 'eminem | (marshall mathers)' to include real name and pseudonym. #3 Miley Cyrus Miley Cyrus + Hannah Montana is 64% as popular as Justin Bieber Trend analysis: Miley Cyrus made her start as Hannah Montana on the Disney Channel hit series. Cyrus also recorded albums for the TV series and then broke away for a solo career with Hollywood Records. Cyrus' popularity peaked on Google Trends in June 2010, when she released her new album, Can't Be Tamed, and graced the cover of Billboard Magazine. Her search popularity again peaked in December 2010, when she was caught on tape smoking out of a bong. Note: We searched for 'miley | (hannah montana)' to include Miley and her Disney alter ego. Searches for 'miley' alone registered 43% as much traffic as Justin Bieber. When we searched Hannah Montana, Cyrus was just as popular. Seems as though she can't get away from her Disney character. #2 Lady Gaga Lady Gaga is 79% as popular as Justin Bieber. Trend analysis: Lady Gaga hit the music scene in 2008 with her successful singles 'Just Dance,' and 'Poker Face.' Since then, she has taken over the pop music scene. In March of 2010 her popularity on Google peaked when the long fo rme 'Telephone,' music video with Beyonce came out. Gaga peaked again in September when she took home eight MTV Video Music Awards. Note: We searched for 'gaga,' which turned up almost entirely for Lady Gaga and slightly more traffic than 'lady gaga'. Hardly anyone searches for her real name, Stefani Germanotta. #1 Justin Bieber Justin Bieber is the most popular person on the internet Trend analysis: A SoSoDef executive discovered the teen sensation Justin Bieber on YouTube in 2007. Since then Usher took Bieber under his wing and his popularity exploded. Bieber's popularity on Google peaked in August of 2010 while he was on tour, and then again in November 2010, when he took home artist of the year and three other awards at the American Music Awards. Note: We searched for 'bieber,' which turned up almost entirely results for Justin Bieber. Bieber used to be just a kid on YouTube. Is the next Bieber out there? Meet The Next YouTube Stars Poised To Make Over $100,000 A Year >

