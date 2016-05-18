Business users are flocking to Microsoft's Dropbox competitor

One of Microsoft’s big bets is converting its largest customers away from running their own business apps, and instead turning to Office 365, which Microsoft hosts and sells on a subscription basis.

It seems to be working. According to an upcoming report from Skyhigh Networks, enterprise usage of Office 365 services is growing rapidly: more than 22% of all enterprise workers use at least one Office 365 service today, versus only 7% as of September 2015.

What exactly are these customers using? As this chart shows, the most popular Office 365 service in companies of more than 100 employees is its online storage service, OneDrive — surprisingly, it’s even more popular than Exchange Online, which provides email. That’s tough news for Dropbox, Box, and other startups who also sell online file storage, and one reason why it’s so important for these competitors to diversify into other areas.

Skyhigh Networks helps companies monitor which online services their employees are using so they can make sure confidential information is kept secure. But that gives Skyhigh a lot of insight across industries into what online services people are actually using.

