The top 10 new TV shows you're talking about on social media

Fox Fox’s ‘The X-Files,’ ‘Scream Queens,’ ‘Lucifer,’ and ‘Rosewood’ take up four spots in the Top 10 most-socialed new TV shows of the fall.

Although CBS’s “Supergirl” is the most-talked about new show of the upcoming season on social media, Fox has more shows in the Top 10 than any other broadcast network.

Business Insider partnered with Prime Visibility, a digital marketing agency with the tools to measure social media mentions, to figure out which shows people are talking about most on Twitter and Facebook over the past seven days.

It’s no surprise that shows based on previous franchises took the Top 4 spots. “Supergirl” was followed by The CW’s “Arrow”-“Flash” spinoff “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow,” ABC’s revival of “The Muppets,” and the return of Fox’s “The X-Files.”

Interestingly, ABC is getting a lot of social media chatter around its upcoming FBI drama “Quantico.” It’s the highest-ranked original series in fifth place.

NBC may be on to something, too, with its upcoming variety show revival, “Best Time Ever With Neil Patrick Harris.” It placed No. 6.

Although Fox had more shows in the Top 10 than any other network, “Supergirl” still beats their combined total of social mentions.

Here are the Top 10 shows on social media, according to Prime Visibility:

1.)

“Supergirl” (CBS) — 33,270

2.) “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow” (The CW) — 18,754

3.) “The Muppets” (ABC) — 9,207

4.) “The X-Files” (Fox) — 8,431

5.) “Quantico” (ABC) — 7,666

6.) “Best Time Ever With Neil Patrick Harris” (NBC) — 7,641

7.) “Limitless” (CBS) — 5,693

8.) “Scream Queens” (Fox) — 5,568

9.) “Rosewood” (Fox) — 4,417

10.) “Lucifer” (Fox) — 4,230

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.