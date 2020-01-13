The most popular new car in every state

- Automotive research firm iSeeCars.com has compiled a list of the most popular new cars by state.
- The Ford F-150 is by far the most popular new car in America, taking the top spot in 22 states
Pickup trucks dominate the list: the Ford F-150 appears 22 times, while Chevrolet Silverado 1500 appears nine. ISeeCars CEO Phong Ly claims this is because these working trucks are likely bought new for “professional purposes.”
“The Ford F-150 and ChevroletSilverado 1500 are among the best-rated vehicles in their class for towing capacity and are not as luxurious as their competitors, which makes them popular work vehicles or family vehicles for those who want something more rugged than an SUV or minivan,” Ly continued.
Compact SUVs – such as the Honda CR-V, Chevrolet Equinox, and Toyota RAV4 – also frequent the list, which Ly claims is because the vehicles attract families who don’t necessarily need a large SUV.
ISeeCars.com analysed over 10.9 million new car sales in 2019. Heavy-duty vehicles were not included in the study.
Keep scrolling to see what other cars made the list:
GMC Sierra 1500
The GMC Sierra 1500 is the most popular new car in Arkansas.
Toyota Tacoma
The Toyota Tacoma is the most popular new car in Oregon.
Toyota Corolla
The Toyota Carolla is the most popular in Florida.
Honda Civic
The classic Civic is a popular new car in California.
Toyota RAV4
Toyota RAV4 dominates the new car market in Massachusetts, Maryland, and Vermont.
Chevrolet Equinox
The new Chevrolet Equinox dominates the new car market in these metro areas:
- Indiana
- Michigan
- New York
- Ohio
Honda CR-V
The Honda CR-V dominates in these states:
- Connecticut
- Hawaii
- Illinois
- New Jersey
- Pennsylvania
- Rhode Island
- South Carolina
- Virginia
Chevrolet Silverado 1500
The Chevy Silverado 1500 is the most popular new car in these states:
- Alaska
- Delaware
- Iowa
- Minnesota
- Montana
- North Carolina
- Oklahoma
- South Dakota
- West Virginia
Ford F-150
States where Ford F-150s are the most popular are:
- Alabama
- Arizona
- Colorado
- Georgia
- Idaho
- Kansas
- Kentucky
- Louisiana
- Maine
- Missouri
- Mississippi
- North Dakota
- New Hampshire
- Nebraska
- New Mexico
- Washington
- Wisconsin
- Nevada
- Tennessee
- Texas
- Utah
- Wyoming
