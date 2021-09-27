Netflix shared its top 10 TV shows based on total watch time in their first months, including ‘Bridgerton’ and ‘Stranger Things’

‘Stranger Things’ season three. Netflix

Netflix revealed its top 10 shows based on hours viewed in their first 28 days.

This is a different measurement than what Netflix usually reveals about its biggest shows.

“Bridgerton” was No. 1 but Netflix teased that a new show was on pace to unseat it.

On Monday, Netflix revealed its top 10 original TV shows of all time based on viewing hours, a different measurement than what it typically shows the public.

Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos pulled the curtain back on the data at the annual Code Conference. He broke down Netflix’s most popular TV seasons based on the total amount of hours watched in their first 28 days of release.

“This is us being super transparent with you, don’t tell anybody,” Sarandos said with a laugh when showing off the numbers. He added that Netflix is starting to reveal more information about the viewership of its shows, explaining, “Everyone wants to know, ‘Is my show being watched?'”

Typically, when Netflix announces viewership numbers for a TV show, it reveals the number of households that watched at least two minutes of a series in its first month. That metric doesn’t account for people who might not complete an episode or a series.

“Bridgerton” is Netflix’s biggest series based on both metrics.

But Sarandos also teased on Monday that Netflix’s new Korean-language original series “Squid Game” – which released on Sept. 17 – is on track to be its biggest show of all time.

Below are the Netflix original TV seasons that gained the most viewing hours in their first 28 days of release:

10. “Ginny and Georgia” season one – 381 million hours Description : “Free-spirited Georgia and her two kids, Ginny and Austin, move north in search of a fresh start but find that the road to new beginnings can be bumpy.” 9. “Money Heist” season three – 426 million hours Description : “Eight thieves take hostages and lock themselves in the Royal Mint of Spain as a criminal mastermind manipulates the police to carry out his plan.” 8. “Stranger Things” season two – 427 million hours ‘Stranger Things.’ Netflix Description : “When a young boy vanishes, a small town uncovers a mystery involving secret experiments, terrifying supernatural forces and one strange little girl.” 7. “You” season two – 457 million hours Description : “A dangerously charming, intensely obsessive young man goes to extreme measures to insert himself into the lives of those he is transfixed by.” 6. “13 Reasons Why” season one – 476 million hours ’13 Reasons Why.’ Netflix Description : “High school student Clay Jensen lands in the center of a series of heartbreaking mysteries set in motion by a friend’s tragic suicide.” 5. “13 Reasons Why” season two – 496 million hours Description : “High school student Clay Jensen lands in the center of a series of heartbreaking mysteries set in motion by a friend’s tragic suicide.” 4. “The Witcher” season one – 541 million hours ‘The Witcher’ Netflix Description : “Geralt of Rivia, a mutated monster-hunter for hire, journeys toward his destiny in a turbulent world where people often prove more wicked than beasts.” 3. “Stranger Things” season three – 582 million hours ‘Stranger Things.’ Netflix Description : “When a young boy vanishes, a small town uncovers a mystery involving secret experiments, terrifying supernatural forces and one strange little girl.” 2. “Money Heist” season four – 619 million hours Description : “Eight thieves take hostages and lock themselves in the Royal Mint of Spain as a criminal mastermind manipulates the police to carry out his plan.” 1. “Bridgerton” season one – 625 million hours ‘Bridgerton’ is currently streaming on Netflix. Liam Daniel/Netflix Description : “The eight close-knit siblings of the Bridgerton family look for love and happiness in London high society. Inspired by Julia Quinn’s bestselling novels.”