Here are the most popular Netflix original shows ranked, according to a research company

Netflix ‘Fuller House’ is the highest-rated show on Netflix, according to SymphonyAM.

Netflix famously keeps its viewing numbers under lock and key, but there is one company that believes it has broken through the combination.

SymphonyAM has an app that listens to sounds from users’ televisions and takes that data to extrapolate viewership. As of March, the company boasts about 20,000 users.

The chart below shows how the most popular Netflix originals shows’ ratings stack up against each other. The data looks at viewership for their respective premiere dates plus the three following days with adults under 50 years 0ld — the demographic most popular with advertisers. Though it should be noted Netflix relies on a subscription model, not advertising, and this is purely for the sake of comparison.

It’s also important to point out that Netflix has called the data “remarkably inaccurate,” though it hasn’t furnished its own set of numbers yet.

SymphonyAMc recently took into account the premieres of Netflix’s latest shows, the “Gilmore Girls” revival and the reportedly very expensive “The Crown.”

From “Gilmore Girls” and “The Crown” to “Stranger Things,” here’s how many people are watching your favourite Netflix shows according to SymphonyAM:

