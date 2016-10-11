Here are the 20 most popular Netflix original shows, according to a research company

Netflix famously keeps its viewing numbers under lock and key, but there is one company that believes it has broken through the lock.

SymphonyAM has an app that listens to sounds from users’ televisions and takes that data to extrapolate viewership. As of March, the company boasts about 20,000 users.

It’s important to point out that Netflix has called the data “remarkably inaccurate,” though it hasn’t furnished its own set of numbers yet.

The chart below of the most popular Netflix originals shows how their numbers stack up against each other on their respective premiere dates plus the five following days.

From “Bojack Horseman” to “Stranger Things,” here’s how many people are watching your favourite Netflix shows according to SymphonyAM:

