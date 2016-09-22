America and England have pretty different tastes on Netflix

There are some interesting trends in Netflix watching by country. Among them: Americans have more low-brow tastes than Brits.

The five popular shows in the US in June: “Orange Is the New Black,” “Family Guy,” “The Office,” “American Dad!” and “Friends.”

The top shows in the UK: “Orange Is the New Black,” “How I Met Your Mother,” “Archer,” “Pretty Little Liars,” and “It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia.”

These estimates come from a new report from 7Park Data. “Orange” led the list everywhere as a popular Netflix original that just released a new season.

Here are the rest:

