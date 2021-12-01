The most popular Netflix movies of all time, including ‘Red Notice’ and ‘Bird Box’

10. “The Old Guard” (2020) — 186 million hours

“Four undying warriors who’ve secretly protected humanity for centuries become targeted for their mysterious powers just as they discover a new immortal.”

Rotten Tomatoes critics score: 80%

What critics said: “Given a team of highly regarded actors in Charlize Theron, Chiwetel Ejiofor and KiKi Layne, Prince-Bythewood delivers both satisfying, high-octane fights and a proper storyline to stitch them together.” — The Undefeated