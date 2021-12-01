The most popular Netflix movies of all time, including ‘Red Notice’ and ‘Bird Box’

- “Red Notice” is now Netflix’s biggest original movie ever, with 328 million hours watched since it debuted in early November.
- It beat “Bird Box” to claim the top spot.
- Netflix previously reported viewership based on the number of accounts that watched at least two minutes of a title.
- Its new metric of hours viewed in the first 28 days gives a boost to longer movies like the three-and-a-half-hour “Irishman.”
Rotten Tomatoes critics score: 80%
What critics said: “Given a team of highly regarded actors in Charlize Theron, Chiwetel Ejiofor and KiKi Layne, Prince-Bythewood delivers both satisfying, high-octane fights and a proper storyline to stitch them together.” — The Undefeated
Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 67%
What critics said: “Zack Snyder lives for excessive storytelling by stuffing as many insignificant details into his stories as possible.” — io9
Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 91%
What critics said: “While the mystery might be elementary (my dear, notably absent, Watson), the storytelling is winkingly subversive, proclaiming that a new and welcome game is afoot.” — Entertainment Weekly
Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 37%
What critics said: “It’s an action-comedy-mystery-thriller that manages to spectacularly fail at all the above, an algorithmic abomination that’s as coldly constructed as it is clumsily made.” — Guardian
Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 36%
What critics said: “Bay’s clumsy but visually impressive movie should partly sate anyone waiting for the superior thrills and spills of the next Fast & Furious outing.” — NME
Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 27%
What critics said: “You can soak in the movie’s basic premise and overacting just as long as you know this pool’s shallow.” — RogerEbert.com
Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 95%
What critics said: “While ‘The Irishman’ is like many mob movies about violence and betrayal, it’s a work of a filmmaker who has earned the right to sum up this genre.” — NPR
Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 67%
What critics said: “The one big weapon it has — Hemsworth’s ability to juxtapose his brawn with approachable charm — is one it never pulls from its holster.” — Polygon
Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 64%
What critics said: “Unfortunately, Bird Box puts these performers through familiar paces, in roles of such tight typecasting that they seem like recurring characters in an extended TV series.” — New Yorker
Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 35%
What critics said: “Red Notice is limp and dull, and does more to showcase the shortcomings of each of its marquee idols than it does to highlight their bankable charisma.” — Vanity Fair