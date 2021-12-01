Search

The most popular Netflix movies of all time, including ‘Red Notice’ and ‘Bird Box’

Travis Clark
Dwayne Johnson and Ryan Reynolds handcuffed
(L-R) Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot, and Ryan Reynolds in ‘Red Notice.’ Netflix
  • “Red Notice” is now Netflix’s biggest original movie ever, with 328 million hours watched since it debuted in early November.
  • It beat “Bird Box” to claim the top spot.
  • Netflix previously reported viewership based on the number of accounts that watched at least two minutes of a title.
  • Its new metric of hours viewed in the first 28 days gives a boost to longer movies like the three-and-a-half-hour “Irishman.”
10. “The Old Guard” (2020) — 186 million hours
The old guard netflix
Charlize Theron in ‘The Old Guard.’ Netflix
Description: “Four undying warriors who’ve secretly protected humanity for centuries become targeted for their mysterious powers just as they discover a new immortal.”

Rotten Tomatoes critics score: 80%

What critics said: “Given a team of highly regarded actors in Charlize Theron, Chiwetel Ejiofor and KiKi Layne, Prince-Bythewood delivers both satisfying, high-octane fights and a proper storyline to stitch them together.” — The Undefeated

9. “Army of the Dead” (2021) — 187 million hours
Army of the dead dave bautista
Description: “After a zombie outbreak in Las Vegas, a group of mercenaries takes the ultimate gamble by venturing into the quarantine zone for the greatest heist ever.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 67%

What critics said: “Zack Snyder lives for excessive storytelling by stuffing as many insignificant details into his stories as possible.” — io9

8. “Enola Holmes” (2020) — 190 million hours
Enola holmes
‘Enola Holmes.’ Netflix
Description: “While searching for her missing mother, intrepid teen Enola Holmes uses her sleuthing skills to outsmart big brother Sherlock and help a runaway lord.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 91%

What critics said: “While the mystery might be elementary (my dear, notably absent, Watson), the storytelling is winkingly subversive, proclaiming that a new and welcome game is afoot.” — Entertainment Weekly

7. “Spenser Confidential” (2020) — 197 million hours
Spenser confidential
Description: “Spenser, an ex-cop and ex-con, teams up with aspiring fighter Hawk to uncover a sinister conspiracy tied to the deaths of two Boston police officers.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 37%

What critics said: “It’s an action-comedy-mystery-thriller that manages to spectacularly fail at all the above, an algorithmic abomination that’s as coldly constructed as it is clumsily made.” — Guardian

6. “6 Underground” (2019) — 205 million hours
6 underground netflix ryan reynolds
Description: “After faking his death, a tech billionaire recruits a team of international operatives for a bold and bloody mission to take down a brutal dictator.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 36%

What critics said: “Bay’s clumsy but visually impressive movie should partly sate anyone waiting for the superior thrills and spills of the next Fast & Furious outing.” — NME

5. “The Kissing Booth 2” (2020) — 209 million hours
Kissing booth 2
‘The Kissing Booth 2’ Netflix
Description: “With college decisions looming, Elle juggles her long-distance romance with Noah, changing relationship with bestie Lee and feelings for a new classmate.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 27%

What critics said: “You can soak in the movie’s basic premise and overacting just as long as you know this pool’s shallow.” — RogerEbert.com

4. “The Irishman” (2019) — 215 million hours
The irishman
Description: “Hit man Frank Sheeran looks back at the secrets he kept as a loyal member of the Bufalino crime family in this acclaimed film from Martin Scorsese.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 95%

What critics said: “While ‘The Irishman’ is like many mob movies about violence and betrayal, it’s a work of a filmmaker who has earned the right to sum up this genre.” — NPR

3. “Extraction” (2020) — 231 million hours
Extraction netflix
Description: “A hardened mercenary’s mission becomes a soul-searching race to survive when he’s sent into Bangladesh to rescue a drug lord’s kidnapped son.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 67%

What critics said: “The one big weapon it has — Hemsworth’s ability to juxtapose his brawn with approachable charm — is one it never pulls from its holster.” — Polygon 

2. “Bird Box” (2018) — 282 million hours
Bird box
‘Bird Box’ Netflix
Description: “Five years after an ominous unseen presence drives most of society to suicide, a survivor and her two children make a desperate bid to reach safety.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 64%

What critics said: “Unfortunately, Bird Box puts these performers through familiar paces, in roles of such tight typecasting that they seem like recurring characters in an extended TV series.” — New Yorker

1. “Red Notice” (2021) — 328 million hours
Dwayne Johnson in a leather jacket, black turtleneck, and glasses
Dwayne Johnson in ‘Red Notice.’ Netflix
Description: “An FBI profiler pursuing the world’s most wanted art thief becomes his reluctant partner in crime to catch an elusive crook who’s always one step ahead.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 35%

What critics said: “Red Notice is limp and dull, and does more to showcase the shortcomings of each of its marquee idols than it does to highlight their bankable charisma.” — Vanity Fair

