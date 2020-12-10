From ‘Extraction’ to ‘The Queen’s Gambit’, these are the most popular titles on Netflix in Australia in 2020

THE QUEEN’S GAMBIT Cr. PHIL BRAY/NETFLIX © 2020

Netflix has revealed the most popular titles on its service in Australia in 2020.

The top comedy series was “Emily in Paris” while “Extraction” topped the list for best action film.

Australians also spent ample time watching non-English content shows such as Spain’s “Money Heist”.

There has been a lot of support for Australian content on the platfom, including “Aunty Donna’s Big Ol’ House of Fun” from the popular Melbourne comedy group, which spent nearly two weeks in Netflix’s top 10 in Australia list. Other local tiles that amassed strong viewerships were “Stateless”, “Love on The Spectrum” and “The New Legends of Monkey”.

Content from other parts of the world have also proved popular, with non-English shows seeing a massive 60% increase in viewing hours year on year compared to 2019. Aussies settled in to watch shows such as “Money Heist” and “The Platform” from Spain and Germany’s “Barbarians”.

Other international content genres saw an uptick, with the amount of time Aussies spent watching anime more than doubling this year. Korean content proved to be another favourite such as “Kingdom S2”, “The King: Eternal Monarch”, and “It’s Okay to Not Be Okay”.

With national and international restrictions keeping many Aussies at home, armchair travel became the next best thing, with shows like “Emily in Paris” and “Dash & Lily” feeding the sense of escapism. Australians also sought transport to different time periods, with series including “The Queen’s Gambit”, “The Umbrella Academy” and the Karate Kid follow up “Cobrai Kai” gaining popularity.

These are the top titles on Netflix in Australia

Action

Action film: “Extraction”

TV series: “Cobra Kai”

Comedy

Movie: Holidate

TV series: Emily in Paris

Emily in Paris. Image: Netflix

Documentaries

Movie: American Murder: The Family Next Door

TV series: Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness

Drama

Movie: Enola Holmes

TV series: The Queen’s Gambit

The Queen’s Gambit. Phil Bray/Netflix © 2020

Horror

Movie: It Chapter Two

TV series: The Haunting of Bly Manor

The Haunting of Bly Manor. Image: EIKE SCHROTER/Netflix © 2020

Kids

Movie:Pokémon Detective Pikachu

TV series: Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous S1

Jurassic World. Image: Netflix

Reality

TV series: Too Hot to Handle

Too Hot To Handle. Image: Ana Cristina Blumenkron/Netflix

