These are the 5 most common names among billionaires

Getty Images / Emmanuel Dunand Bill Gates is the world’s richest man, but the name Bill doesn’t make the top five most popular names for billionaires.

Microsoft founder Bill Gates is the richest man in the world with a net worth of $US79.2 billion (£50.7 billion), while Mexican telecoms mogul Carlos Slim comes in second with a net worth of $US77.1 billion (£49.3 billion). But neither “Bill” nor “Carlos” is among the top five most common names of today’s billionaires.

So which names make the cut?

Approved Index, a UK-based business-networking group, crunched the numbers from Forbes’ 2015 billionaire list using this week’s data.

It turns out there are five clear winners.

5. Robert Robert Durst looks around the courtroom after the jury retired for deliberations in his murder trial Wednesday, Nov. 5, 2003, in Galveston, Texas. Number of billionaires with that name: 20 % of billionaires with that name: 1.1% There are no billionaires named Robert in the top 100 richest people in the world, but there are 20 overall. Perhaps the most notorious this year is Robert Durst, the New York property mogul, who is suspected of three killings. 4. Wang Wang Jianlin, Chairman of Wanda Group, attends press conference of Golbal Premiere of Han Show and Grand Opening of the Wanda Movie Park on December 20, 2014. Number of billionaires with that name: 25 % of billionaires with that name: 1.37% Forbes estimated that China is home to 400 billionaires in the country. So it's no surprise that the popular Chinese name 'Wang' reached the top five most popular names for billionaires. China's fourth-richest man is Wang Jianlin with a net worth around $US34.6 billion (£22.1 billion). He owns the property company Dalian Wanda Group, which controls more than 200 department stores, shopping plazas, and luxury hotels. 3. Michael Michael Bloomberg and Georgina Bloomberg attend the 'China: Through The Looking Glass' Costume Institute Benefit Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 4, 2015 in New York City. Number of billionaires with that name: 25 % of billionaires with that name: 1.37% There are a number of famous billionaire Michaels in the world, but perhaps the most well-known is Michael Bloomberg. The former New York City mayor and owner of the financial news and information company Bloomberg is estimated to be currently worth $US37.1 billion (£24 billion) and is the 14th richest man in the world. 2. David David Geffen, philanthropist and entertainment mogul, received the UCLA Medal, the highest honour bestowed by the university, during the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLAs Hippocratic Oath Ceremony on May 30, 2014 at Westwood, California. Number of billionaires with that name: 27 % of billionaires with that name: 1.48% Music mogul David Geffen is perhaps one of the more well-known Davids in the entertainment business. He founded two record firms, Asylum and Geffen, and cofounded a movie studio and currently has a net worth of around $US6.9 billion (£4.4 billion). 1. John President and Portfolio Manager of Paulson & Co. John Paulson speaks during the Sohn Investment Conference in New York, May 16, 2012. Number of billionaires with that name: 32 % of billionaires with that name: 1.75% John is a pretty common name, so it may be unsurprising that it made the top of the list. Famous billionaire Johns include hedge fund manager John Paulson who has a net worth of $US11.2 billion (£7.2 billion).

