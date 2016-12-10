The 10 most popular music videos of 2016, ranked

The music video has found a new life on YouTube.

The form once used to promote singles with rotation on MTV can now make or break an upcoming artist looking for a wider audience online. (The views even count toward artists’ Billboard chart positions these days.)

YouTube has compiled the most popular music videos in 2016 on its platform. Fifth Harmony landed the top spot for its suggestive clip for “Work from Home,” which has over a billion views, and Rihanna and Drake managed to snag a record with their hit “Work”: the most views in the first 24 hours (11.9 million).

See the most popular music videos of 2016 on YouTube below:

10. twenty one pilots - 'Heathens' 9. Coldplay - 'Hymn for the Weekend' 8. Zayn - 'Pillowtalk' 7. Sia - 'Cheap Thrills' (feat. Sean Paul) 6. Mike Posner - 'I Took a Pill in Ibiza (Seeb Remix)' 5. Rihanna - 'Work' (Explicit) feat. Drake 4. The Chainsmokers - 'Closer' (feat. Halsey) 3. Hasta el Amanecer - 'Nicky Jam' 2. Calvin Harris - 'This Is What You Came For' (feat. Rihanna) 1. Fifth Harmony - 'Work from Home' (feat. Ty Dolla $ign)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.