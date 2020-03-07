The 7 most popular movies and TV shows on Netflix this week

Netflix ‘Love Is Blind’

Netflix recently introduced daily top lists of its most popular movies and TV shows on the service.

On Friday, Netflix shared its most popular titles for the last week (from February 28 to March 5).

They ranged from reality hit “Love Is Blind” to “The Angry Birds Movie 2.”

Netflix recently added a new row to its service that shows the most popular movies and TV shows every day in the US and other markets. The streamer defines its top titles as those with the highest number of accounts that watched at least two minutes of a movie or TV series.

On Friday, Netflix shared the top movies and TV shows in the US of the last week (from February 28 to March 5).

They included six Netflix originals, such as the romance reality hit, “Love Is Blind,” and the true-crime docuseries, “The Trials of Gabriel Fernandez.”

The list also included non-Netflix-original “The Angry Birds Movie 2.”

The daily (and weekly) lists seem to be doing what they’re likely intended to do: showcase Netflix’s original content as the streaming war heats up.

Below are Netflix’s 7 most popular movies and TV shows of the week in the US:

7. “Altered Carbon” (TV series — Netflix original)

Netflix Anthony Mackie in ‘Altered Carbon’ season 2

Netflix description: “After 250 years on ice, a prisoner returns to life in a new body with one chance to win his freedom: by solving a mind-bending murder.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 83% (season 2)

What critics said: “The distinct episodes help keep viewers invested when ‘Altered Carbon’ goes too heavy on diegetic mumbo jumbo or changes its own rules to set up silly twists.” – Indiewire (season 2)

6. “All the Bright Places” (Movie — Netflix original)

Netflix Elle Fanning and Justice Smith

Netflix description: “Two teens facing personal struggles form a powerful bond as they embark on a cathartic journey chronicling the wonders of Indiana.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 80%

What critics said: “Its pure beating heart and humanistic undertones make it somewhat of a standout.” – Variety

5. “Pokémon: Mewtwo Strikes Back — Evolution” (Movie — Netflix original)

Netflix

Netflix description: “After accepting an invitation from a mysterious trainer, Ash, Misty and Brock meet Mewtwo, an artificially created Pokémon who wants to do battle.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 33%

What critics said: “The Pokémon battles and declarations of affection provide what fans expect, but after 20 years, it all feels very familiar.” – The Los Angeles Times

4. “I Am Not OK With This” (TV series — Netflix original)

Netflix

Netflix description: “Angsty Syd navigates high school awkwardness, family drama and an unrequited crush on her best friend while trying to rein in her budding superpowers.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 85% (season 1)

What critics said: “I Am Not OK with This works so well because of how deftly the creators and cast balance character beats with a breakneck plot that unfolds in only about 140 minutes.” – RogerEbert.com (season 1)

3. “The Angry Birds Movie 2” (Movie)

Sony

Netflix description: “Enemies turn into frenemies when the Pigs call for a truce with the Birds to unite against a formidable new foe that’s threatening all of their homes.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 73%

What critics said: “The movie, directed by Thurop Van Orman, reminds us that finding a formula to appeal to both kids and parents for 90-odd minutes isn’t rocket science.” –Associated Press

2. “Love Is Blind” (TV series — Netflix original)

Netflix Barnett on ‘Love Is Blind’

Netflix description: “Nick and Vanessa Lachey host this social experiment where single men and women look for love and get engaged, all before meeting in person.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 67% (season 1)

What critics said: “For fans of the genre, it’s a delicious romp with just enough twists to keep you guessing, just enough familiarity to keep you entertained.” – Slate (season 1)

1. “The Trials of Gabriel Fernandez” (TV series — Netflix original)

Netflix

Netflix description: “A boy’s brutal murder and the public trials of his guardians and social workers prompt questions about the system’s protection of vulnerable children.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: N/A

What critics said: “Difficult to watch, the documentary is inevitably compelling but structurally messy – a byproduct, perhaps, of stretching the material over six parts.” –CNN

