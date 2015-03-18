The most popular type of men's shoes in every decade

Men’s fashion changes more than you think — especially shoes.

In the 500 years men have been wearing shoes, the most popular shoe worn has changed drastically. Not only does every decade have their own style, but many of the decade’s in vogue shapes are completely different from the previous.

It’s also interesting to note, that as we get closer to modern times, styles are more often dictated by a brand’s particular shoe.

They say fashion is cyclical. And if that’s true, we’ll all soon be wearing escaffignons, according to this awesome infographic

Jamie Azimova.

