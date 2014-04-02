Here Are The 10 Most Common Jobs In America

The Bureau Of Labour Statistics has just published a new report showing the top 10 most common professions in the United States.

The top three are all basically in the retail industry: Salespeople, cashiers, and fast-food workers.

Of the top 10 jobs, nearly all are “low paying” work, with the exception of Registered nurses.

This chart compares how they all compared to the average.

Check out the full report here >

