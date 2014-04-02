Here Are The 10 Most Common Jobs In America

Joe Weisenthal

The Bureau Of Labour Statistics has just published a new report showing the top 10 most common professions in the United States.

The top three are all basically in the retail industry: Salespeople, cashiers, and fast-food workers.

Screen Shot 2014 04 01 at 10.04.10 AMBLS

Of the top 10 jobs, nearly all are “low paying” work, with the exception of Registered nurses.

This chart compares how they all compared to the average.

Screen Shot 2014 04 01 at 10.09.51 AMBLS

Check out the full report here >

