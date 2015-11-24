10 apps that have been dominating Apple's App Store

Tim Stenovec
Need for speed large 2400Electronic ArtsNeed for Speed No Limits from Electronic Arts.

App Annie, an app analytics company, recently revealed October’s 10 most downloaded iPhone apps in the US.

We chose not to include Apple’s own apps, like iMovie and Pages, in the list, as it wouldn’t be an accurate representation of the most downloaded apps. The reason those apps are usually the majority of the top 10 is because when you buy a new iPhone, you get Apple’s suite of apps for free, and you’re prompted to download them.

There are a lot of popular regulars in the list, like Facebook and Instagram, but there are also some breakout hits.

10. Pinterest

Pinterest/Apple

The visually-rich social media site was the tenth most downloaded iPhone app last month.

9. Pandora

Pandora/Apple

Pandora, which recently announced it would buy the on-demand streaming service Rdio, has nearly 80 million monthly users.

8. Netflix

Netflix/Apple

Netflix has more than 42 million paying members in the US.

7. Snapchat

Maya Kosoff/Business Insider

Snapchat's has been adding new features, like filters for your face, that users seem to love.

6. Instagram

iTunes

400 million people around the world use Instagram each month.

5. YouTube

YouTube/Apple

YouTube recently introduced YouTube Red, a $US10 per month subscription that removes the ads on YouTube and gives you other benefits, like access to a streaming music library.

4. Need for Speed No Limits

Electronic Arts

The iPhone version of the popular Electronic Arts franchise was one of most popular iPhone app last month in terms of downloads.

3. Facebook

d8nn / Shutterstock.com

1.4 billion people around the world use Facebook on their phones each month. No wonder it was the third most downloaded app in October.

2. Facebook Messenger

Facebook

Facebook's Messenger is much more than just a texting app. It allows you to make phone calls, video calls, send money, and send GIFs, among other things. It's quick, easy to use, works on many platforms and devices, and more than 700 million people around the world use it.

1. Smashy Road: Wanted

RK Games / Apple

The free game 'Smashy Road: Wanted' absolutely dominated the App Store last month.

The objective of the game is to outrun law enforcement -- police cars, tanks, choppers, and more -- and get rewards along the way.

It's a sort of 'Crossy Road' meets 'Grand Theft Auto,' though the game is not developed by Hipster Whale, the company behind 'Crossy Road.'

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.