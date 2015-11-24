10 apps that have been dominating Apple's App Store

App Annie, an app analytics company, recently revealed October’s 10 most downloaded iPhone apps in the US.
We chose not to include Apple’s own apps, like iMovie and Pages, in the list, as it wouldn’t be an accurate representation of the most downloaded apps. The reason those apps are usually the majority of the top 10 is because when you buy a new iPhone, you get Apple’s suite of apps for free, and you’re prompted to download them.
There are a lot of popular regulars in the list, like Facebook and Instagram, but there are also some breakout hits.
The visually-rich social media site was the tenth most downloaded iPhone app last month.
Pandora, which recently announced it would buy the on-demand streaming service Rdio, has nearly 80 million monthly users.
Snapchat's has been adding new features, like filters for your face, that users seem to love.
YouTube recently introduced YouTube Red, a $US10 per month subscription that removes the ads on YouTube and gives you other benefits, like access to a streaming music library.
The iPhone version of the popular Electronic Arts franchise was one of most popular iPhone app last month in terms of downloads.
1.4 billion people around the world use Facebook on their phones each month. No wonder it was the third most downloaded app in October.
Facebook's Messenger is much more than just a texting app. It allows you to make phone calls, video calls, send money, and send GIFs, among other things. It's quick, easy to use, works on many platforms and devices, and more than 700 million people around the world use it.
The free game 'Smashy Road: Wanted' absolutely dominated the App Store last month.
The objective of the game is to outrun law enforcement -- police cars, tanks, choppers, and more -- and get rewards along the way.
It's a sort of 'Crossy Road' meets 'Grand Theft Auto,' though the game is not developed by Hipster Whale, the company behind 'Crossy Road.'
