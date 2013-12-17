The Most Popular Intended Major For Brown's Newest Students Is Surprising

Although long thought of as the most traditional liberal arts college in the Ivy League, Brown University students’ interests actually skew more pre-professional than you may imagine.

As The Brown Daily Herald reports in its breakdown of the new Class of 2018, “Engineering was the most popular intended concentration of admitted students for the third consecutive year … followed by biology, Business, Entrepreneurship and Organisations, economics and English.”

Additionally, while 27% of the admitted students said they planned to study something in the physical sciences — the most popular field for the Class of 2018 — only 17% “reported interest in a humanities concentration,” according to The Herald.

While Brown does have the oldest engineering program in the Ivy League — and is a top-notch research university — it is a little surprising that this is the most popular course of study on a campus more associated with the liberal arts.

The Herald also notes that Business, Entrepreneurship and Organisations (BEO) cracked the most popular concentrations list this year, pushing off History — a staple of the humanities.

