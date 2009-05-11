Most Popular: Hulu V. Cable, Microsoft + Twitter, Kindle DX

Dan Frommer

Last week’s top 10 posts on Silicon Alley Insider:

  • Why Comcast has to worry about Hulu
  • Microsoft must buy Twitter
  • 10 things Apple should do with Twitter
  • Kindle sales now a shocking 35% of book sales when Kindle version is available
  • How Google scans books
  • Sirius XM now shrinking
  • iPhone outsold by BlackBerry Curve in U.S. last quarter
  • Here come the Google TV ads
  • Can the newspaper industry really be this stupid about Google News?
  • CNBC host furious about new Amazon Kindle

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Tagged In

sai-us