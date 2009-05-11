Most Popular: Hulu V. Cable, Microsoft + Twitter, Kindle DX

Last week’s top 10 posts on Silicon Alley Insider:
- Why Comcast has to worry about Hulu
- Microsoft must buy Twitter
- 10 things Apple should do with Twitter
- Kindle sales now a shocking 35% of book sales when Kindle version is available
- How Google scans books
- Sirius XM now shrinking
- iPhone outsold by BlackBerry Curve in U.S. last quarter
- Here come the Google TV ads
- Can the newspaper industry really be this stupid about Google News?
- CNBC host furious about new Amazon Kindle
