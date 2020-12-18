The most popular holiday cookie in every state, according to Instagram

Marko Klaric/EyeEm/Shutterstock Sugar cookies and peanut butter cookies are the most popular holiday cookies in the country.

Each state has its own unique holiday traditions, including which cookies they love the most.

Instagram identified the most popular holiday cookie in each state by totaling the number of likes and mentions of different cookies over the past month.

Sugar cookies and peanut butter cookies tied as the most popular holiday cookies nationwide.

Illinois was the only state to name chocolate chip cookies as their favourite around the holidays.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

When it comes to each state’s favourite holiday cookie, you might be surprised.

Instagram recently released a map showing the most popular holiday cookies by state, based on the number of likes and mentions of different cookies over the past month from both in-feed and Instagram Story posts.

The most popular holiday cookies nationwide were sugar cookies and peanut butter cookies â€” each one was the favourite cookie of 10 states.

Gingerbread also ranked favourably â€” Instagram users in California, Connecticut, Georgia, Maine, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Utah were buzzing about the holiday cookie.

Chocolate chip cookies, on the other hand, were the least popular holiday cookie in the US. Only Illinois residents claimed this classic cookie as its favourite.

Check out the map below to see which holiday cookie your state chose as its favourite.

Instagram The most popular holiday cookies by state.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.