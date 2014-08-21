Here Are 50 Stocks That Big Hedge Funds Love Most

FactSet is out with its quarterly report on which 50 stocks are most widely held by the 50 largest hedge funds.

According to their research, FactSet found that these funds increased their equity exposure by 9.8% in the second quarter. And following M&A activity in the Health Care sector, four health care stocks involved in merger discussions were among the top ten equity additions this quarter.

By comparison, in the first quarter hedge funds increased their equity exposure by 1.9%.

Hedge funds sold large interests in International Paper and Micron Technology. Additionally, the report adds that “several media companies and ‘systemically important’ financial institutions” were also sold by large hedge funds.

We’ve put together a list of the 50 most widely held stocks by the 50 largest hedge funds.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.