Here Are 50 Stocks That Big Hedge Funds Love Most

FactSet is out with its quarterly report on which 50 stocks are most widely held by the 50 largest hedge funds.
According to their research, FactSet found that these funds increased their equity exposure by 9.8% in the second quarter. And following M&A activity in the Health Care sector, four health care stocks involved in merger discussions were among the top ten equity additions this quarter.
By comparison, in the first quarter hedge funds increased their equity exposure by 1.9%.
Hedge funds sold large interests in International Paper and Micron Technology. Additionally, the report adds that “several media companies and ‘systemically important’ financial institutions” were also sold by large hedge funds.
Sector: Consumer Discretionary
Market value held by funds (in millions): $2,464
Weight of stock in Top 50's aggregated portfolio: 0.3%
% of shares outstanding: 81.2%
Recent news: Federal-Mogul saw a steep decline in earnings per share in Q2, compared to the same period last year. The company also made several large leadership changes in July.
Sector: Materials
Market value held by funds (in millions): $2,488
Weight of stock in Top 50's aggregated portfolio: 0.3%
% of shares outstanding: 15.1%
Recent news: ThyssenKrupp recently raised its earnings outlook for the year, and expects to break even or return a profit in September.
Sector: Materials
Market value held by funds (in millions): $2,498
Weight of stock in Top 50's aggregated portfolio: 0.3%
% of shares outstanding: 4.9%
Recent news: The company reported record earnings in Q2.
Sector: Industrials
Market value held by funds (in millions): $2,522
Weight of stock in Top 50's aggregated portfolio: 0.3%
% of shares outstanding: 20.1%
Recent news: On Wednesday the Hertz Global Holding stock dropped 12% after an announcement that 2014 results will be 'well below' its forecast. Before that, on Monday, the stock rose to a one-year high.
Sector: Energy
Market value held by funds (in millions): $2,567
Weight of stock in Top 50's aggregated portfolio: 0.3%
% of shares outstanding: 7.8%
Recent news: Pioneer Natural Resources reported second quarter earnings that were above estimates, but the company fell nearly $US10 million short of expected revenues -- leading investors to sell off the stock.
Sector: Energy
Market value held by funds (in millions): $2,595
Weight of stock in Top 50's aggregated portfolio: 0.3%
% of shares outstanding: 45.9%
Recent news: EP Energy's CEO Brent J. Smolik bought 27,250 shares of the stock on August 15th for a total amount of $US501,945.00. And their CFO Dane E. Whitehead bought 7,500 shares of the stock on August 18th for a total amount of $US140,925.00.
Sector: Telecommunication Services
Market value held by funds (in millions): $2,602
Weight of stock in Top 50's aggregated portfolio: 0.3%
% of shares outstanding: 1.3%
Recent news: In July, a report was released that Verizon is beating out its competitors, including Sprint, AT&T, and T-Mobile, in monetizing mobile data plans.
Sector: Information Technology
Market value held by funds (in millions): $2,665
Weight of stock in Top 50's aggregated portfolio: 0.3%
% of shares outstanding: 2.0%
Recent news: Qualcomm's executive vice president Donald J. Rosenberg sold 33,000 shares of the stock for approximately $US2.47 million on August 15. Qualcomm announced that its subsidiary Qualcomm Life, Inc. will be collaborating with ResMed, King's Daughters Medical Center, and CareCentrix.
Sector: Financials
Market value held by funds (in millions): $2,679
Weight of stock in Top 50's aggregated portfolio: 0.3%
% of shares outstanding: 1.2%
Recent news: Approximately 50% of portfolio companies held by JP Morgan Chase's private equity unit -- One Equity Partners -- will be acquired by Lexington Partners and AlpInvest partners.
Sector: Financials
Market value held by funds (in millions): $2,779
Weight of stock in Top 50's aggregated portfolio: 0.3%
% of shares outstanding: 12.3%
Recent news: McGraw Hill Financial saw profit in Q2 grow 12%, on revenue that rose 7.7%.
Sector: Information Technology
Market value held by funds (in millions): $$2,795
Weight of stock in Top 50's aggregated portfolio: 0.3%
% of shares outstanding: 1.7%
Recent news: Google celebrated the 10-year anniversary of its IPO this week; since August 2004, the stock has gone up $US1,294%.
Sector: Energy
Market value held by funds (in millions): $2,795
Weight of stock in Top 50's aggregated portfolio: 0.3%
% of shares outstanding: 13.5%
Recent news: Chesapeake Energy is currently fighting charges on racketeering and fraud.
Sector: Energy
Market value held by funds (in millions): $2,925
Weight of stock in Top 50's aggregated portfolio: 0.4%
% of shares outstanding: 9.4%
Recent news: Hess Corporation's Q2 earnings of $US1.38 beat estimates, but fell compared to the prior year's earnings of $US1.51 per share.
Sector: Consumer Discretionary
Market value held by funds (in millions): $3,152
Weight of stock in Top 50's aggregated portfolio: 0.4%
% of shares outstanding: 18.1%
Recent news: Dollar General outbid Dollar Tree's bid for Family Dollar, offering $US9.7 billion for its discount retail peer.
Sector: Energy
Market value held by funds (in millions): $3,165
Weight of stock in Top 50's aggregated portfolio: 0.4%
% of shares outstanding: 5.7%
Recent news: Brightoil Petroleum bought Anadarko's Chinese unit for $US1.046 billion.
Sector: Financials
Market value held by funds (in millions): $3,241
Weight of stock in Top 50's aggregated portfolio: 0.4%
% of shares outstanding: 2.3%
Recent news: Citigroup is considering selling its Japanese consumer-bank, according to Bloomberg.
Sector: Financials
Market value held by funds (in millions): $3,358
Weight of stock in Top 50's aggregated portfolio: 0.4%
% of shares outstanding: 13.5%
Recent news: Crown Castle's second quarter earnings dropped 35%.
Sector: Consumer Discretionary
Market value held by funds (in millions): $3,433
Weight of stock in Top 50's aggregated portfolio: 0.4%
% of shares outstanding: 5.4%
Recent news: Priceline is planning to invest $US500 million in Ctrip.com International, a Chinese online travel company.
Sector: Energy
Market value held by funds (in millions): $3,484
Weight of stock in Top 50's aggregated portfolio: 0.4%
% of shares outstanding: 83.3%
Recent news: CVR Energy reported earnings of $US0.96 per share in Q2, more than the $US0.87 expected by analysts.
Sector: Information Technology
Market value held by funds (in millions): $3,524
Weight of stock in Top 50's aggregated portfolio: 0.4%
% of shares outstanding: 2.6%
Recent news: Facebook's Q2 earnings were at $US0.42 per share on revenue of $US2.91 billion.
Sector: Industrials
Market value held by funds (in millions): $3,562
Weight of stock in Top 50's aggregated portfolio: 0.4%
% of shares outstanding: 11.5%
Recent news: American Airlines recently stopped serving meals on flights shorter than 2 hours and 45 minutes.
Sector: Consumer Discretionary
Market value held by funds (in millions): $3,576
Weight of stock in Top 50's aggregated portfolio: 0.4%
% of shares outstanding: 7.1%
Recent news: Fox bid $US85 per share for Time Warner, but ultimately withdrew the proposal.
Sector: Information Technology
Market value held by funds (in millions): $3,591
Weight of stock in Top 50's aggregated portfolio: 0.4%
% of shares outstanding: 34.3%
Recent news: Equinix recently added CloudSigma and Blue Box.
Sector: Information Technology
Market value held by funds (in millions): $3,592
Weight of stock in Top 50's aggregated portfolio: 0.4%
% of shares outstanding: 10.0%
Recent news: CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 36,762 shares of Adobe stock for a total transaction of $US2,535,842.76.
Sector: Consumer Discretionary
Market value held by funds (in millions): $3,883
Weight of stock in Top 50's aggregated portfolio: 0.5%
% of shares outstanding: 14.7%
Recent news: Netflix and Time Warner Cable signed a deal in order to provide users with faster streaming speeds.
Sector: Information Technology
Market value held by funds (in millions): $3,891
Weight of stock in Top 50's aggregated portfolio: 0.5%
% of shares outstanding: 23.0%
Recent news: Motorola Solutions sold $US1.4 billion of debt, and is planning more layoffs.
Sector: Information Technology
Market value held by funds (in millions): $4,074
Weight of stock in Top 50's aggregated portfolio: 0.5%
% of shares outstanding: 7.9%
Recent news: Baidu Inc., reported Q2 profits up 34% over the last year, largely because of mobile business growth.
Sector: Consumer Discretionary
Market value held by funds (in millions): $4,201
Weight of stock in Top 50's aggregated portfolio: 0.5%
% of shares outstanding: 3.6%
Recent news: Comcast lost 144,000 cable subscribers in Q2, but made $2 billion in profit that same quarter.
Sector: Consumer Discretionary
Market value held by funds (in millions): $4,216
Weight of stock in Top 50's aggregated portfolio: 0.5%
% of shares outstanding: 17.8%
Recent news: Liberty Global was downgraded to 'sell' by analysts following a 'dismal' second quarter. The company lost 72,000 video costumers in Q2.
Sector: Health Care
Market value held by funds (in millions): $4,302
Weight of stock in Top 50's aggregated portfolio: 0.5%
% of shares outstanding: 9.1%
Recent news: Q2 revenue increased by 33%, and earnings grew by 30% to $US1.72.
Sector: Materials
Market value held by funds (in millions): $4,534
Weight of stock in Top 50's aggregated portfolio: 0.5%
% of shares outstanding: 6.9%
Recent news: Monsanto recently lost its permit to plant genetically engineered soy in the Yucatan peninsula. Monsanto has a partnership with Tekmira, a biopharmaceutical firm that 'has a $US140 million contract from the U.S. Department of Defence to develop the drug' TKM-Ebola.
Sector: Information Technology
Market value held by funds (in millions): $4,722
Weight of stock in Top 50's aggregated portfolio: 0.6%
% of shares outstanding: 13.4%
Recent news: CFO Ronald C. Foster sold 20,000 shares of the stock on August 11 for a total value of $US613,600.
Sector: Consumer Discretionary
Market value held by funds (in millions): $4,768
Weight of stock in Top 50's aggregated portfolio: 0.6%
% of shares outstanding: 27.8%
Recent news: Berkshire Hathaway invested in Charter Communications, holding 2.309 million shares worth $US365.6 million.
Sector: Financials
Market value held by funds (in millions): $4,794
Weight of stock in Top 50's aggregated portfolio: 0.6%
% of shares outstanding: 6.1%
Recent news: American International Group's Q2 profits rose by 13% to at $US2.10 per share.
Sector: Materials
Market value held by funds (in millions): $5,030
Weight of stock in Top 50's aggregated portfolio: 0.6%
% of shares outstanding: 18.4%
Recent news: The new CEO Seifei Ghasemi recently stated that Air Products & Chemicals needs to 'change its corporate culture and make better investment decisions.'
Sector: Consumer Discretionary
Market value held by funds (in millions): $5,192
Weight of stock in Top 50's aggregated portfolio: 0.6%
% of shares outstanding: 12.7%
Recent news: Time Warner Cable and Netflix recently signed a deal to deliver faster streaming to users.
Sector: Health Care
Market value held by funds (in millions): $6,676
Weight of stock in Top 50's aggregated portfolio: 0.8%
% of shares outstanding: 15.8%
Recent news: The SEC is currently reviewing Valeant Pharmaceuticals and Pershing Square Capital Management's 'hostile' takeover over bid for Botox-maker Allergan.
Sector: Information Technology
Market value held by funds (in millions): $7,213
Weight of stock in Top 50's aggregated portfolio: 0.9%
% of shares outstanding: 2.1%
Recent news: Steve Ballmer, the former CEO of Microsoft, resigned from the Microsoft board on Tuesday.
Sector: Health Care
Market value held by funds (in millions): $8,612
Weight of stock in Top 50's aggregated portfolio: 1.0%
% of shares outstanding: 17.1%
Recent news: Allergan has allegedly approached Salix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. regarding a possible acquisition in order to hold off the hostile takeover by Valeant Pharmaceuticals.
Sector: Consumer Discretionary
Market value held by funds (in millions): $10,565
Weight of stock in Top 50's aggregated portfolio: 1.3%
% of shares outstanding: 89.4%
Recent news: Icahn Enterprises reported Q2 earnings per share of $US4.32, which was greater than the estimate of $US2.70.
Sector: Health Care
Market value held by funds (in millions): $11,623
Weight of stock in Top 50's aggregated portfolio: 1.4%
% of shares outstanding: 17.2%
Recent news: On Tuesday Actavis announced 'positive topline results from... Phase III studies evaluating the potential for the investigational antibiotic' which would be a treatment for 'adult hospitalized patients with complicated intra-abdominal infections,' according to the WSJ.
Sector: Information Technology
Market value held by funds (in millions): $13,060
Weight of stock in Top 50's aggregated portfolio: 1.6%
% of shares outstanding: 2.3%
Recent news: Apple's stock broke $US100 on Tuesday, and closed at $US100.53.
