Here Are 50 Stocks That Big Hedge Funds Love Most

Stephanie Yang, Elena Holodny
FactSet is out with its quarterly report on which 50 stocks are most widely held by the 50 largest hedge funds.

According to their research, FactSet found that these funds increased their equity exposure by 9.8% in the second quarter. And following M&A activity in the Health Care sector, four health care stocks involved in merger discussions were among the top ten equity additions this quarter.

By comparison, in the first quarter hedge funds increased their equity exposure by 1.9%.

Hedge funds sold large interests in International Paper and Micron Technology. Additionally, the report adds that “several media companies and ‘systemically important’ financial institutions” were also sold by large hedge funds.

We’ve put together a list of the 50 most widely held stocks by the 50 largest hedge funds.

50. Federal-Mogul Holdings is held by 8 funds

Sector: Consumer Discretionary

Market value held by funds (in millions): $2,464

Weight of stock in Top 50's aggregated portfolio: 0.3%

% of shares outstanding: 81.2%

Recent news: Federal-Mogul saw a steep decline in earnings per share in Q2, compared to the same period last year. The company also made several large leadership changes in July.

49. ThyssenKrupp is held by 3 funds

Sector: Materials

Market value held by funds (in millions): $2,488

Weight of stock in Top 50's aggregated portfolio: 0.3%

% of shares outstanding: 15.1%

Recent news: ThyssenKrupp recently raised its earnings outlook for the year, and expects to break even or return a profit in September.

48. LyondellBasell Industries is held by 19 funds

Sector: Materials

Market value held by funds (in millions): $2,498

Weight of stock in Top 50's aggregated portfolio: 0.3%

% of shares outstanding: 4.9%

Recent news: The company reported record earnings in Q2.

47. Hertz Global Holdings is held by 20 funds

Sector: Industrials

Market value held by funds (in millions): $2,522

Weight of stock in Top 50's aggregated portfolio: 0.3%

% of shares outstanding: 20.1%

Recent news: On Wednesday the Hertz Global Holding stock dropped 12% after an announcement that 2014 results will be 'well below' its forecast. Before that, on Monday, the stock rose to a one-year high.

46. Pioneer Natural Resources is held by 18 funds

Sector: Energy

Market value held by funds (in millions): $2,567

Weight of stock in Top 50's aggregated portfolio: 0.3%

% of shares outstanding: 7.8%

Recent news: Pioneer Natural Resources reported second quarter earnings that were above estimates, but the company fell nearly $US10 million short of expected revenues -- leading investors to sell off the stock.

45. EP Energy is held by 11 funds

Sector: Energy

Market value held by funds (in millions): $2,595

Weight of stock in Top 50's aggregated portfolio: 0.3%

% of shares outstanding: 45.9%

Recent news: EP Energy's CEO Brent J. Smolik bought 27,250 shares of the stock on August 15th for a total amount of $US501,945.00. And their CFO Dane E. Whitehead bought 7,500 shares of the stock on August 18th for a total amount of $US140,925.00.

44. Verizon is held by 20 funds

Sector: Telecommunication Services

Market value held by funds (in millions): $2,602

Weight of stock in Top 50's aggregated portfolio: 0.3%

% of shares outstanding: 1.3%

Recent news: In July, a report was released that Verizon is beating out its competitors, including Sprint, AT&T, and T-Mobile, in monetizing mobile data plans.

42. QUALCOMM is held by 23 funds

Sector: Information Technology

Market value held by funds (in millions): $2,665

Weight of stock in Top 50's aggregated portfolio: 0.3%

% of shares outstanding: 2.0%

Recent news: Qualcomm's executive vice president Donald J. Rosenberg sold 33,000 shares of the stock for approximately $US2.47 million on August 15. Qualcomm announced that its subsidiary Qualcomm Life, Inc. will be collaborating with ResMed, King's Daughters Medical Center, and CareCentrix.

41. JPMorgan Chase is held by 18 funds

A trader works at the JP Morgan stall on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, November 19, 2013.

Sector: Financials

Market value held by funds (in millions): $2,679

Weight of stock in Top 50's aggregated portfolio: 0.3%

% of shares outstanding: 1.2%

Recent news: Approximately 50% of portfolio companies held by JP Morgan Chase's private equity unit -- One Equity Partners -- will be acquired by Lexington Partners and AlpInvest partners.

40. McGraw Hill Financial is held by 18 funds

Sector: Financials

Market value held by funds (in millions): $2,779

Weight of stock in Top 50's aggregated portfolio: 0.3%

% of shares outstanding: 12.3%

Recent news: McGraw Hill Financial saw profit in Q2 grow 12%, on revenue that rose 7.7%.

39. Google is held by 25 funds

Sector: Information Technology

Market value held by funds (in millions): $$2,795

Weight of stock in Top 50's aggregated portfolio: 0.3%

% of shares outstanding: 1.7%

Recent news: Google celebrated the 10-year anniversary of its IPO this week; since August 2004, the stock has gone up $US1,294%.

38. Chesapeake Energy is held by 14 funds

Sector: Energy

Market value held by funds (in millions): $2,795

Weight of stock in Top 50's aggregated portfolio: 0.3%

% of shares outstanding: 13.5%

Recent news: Chesapeake Energy is currently fighting charges on racketeering and fraud.

37. Hess Corporation is held by 15 funds

A technician inspects wellhead assembly at the Reserve's West Hackberry site near Lake Charles, LA.

Sector: Energy

Market value held by funds (in millions): $2,925

Weight of stock in Top 50's aggregated portfolio: 0.4%

% of shares outstanding: 9.4%

Recent news: Hess Corporation's Q2 earnings of $US1.38 beat estimates, but fell compared to the prior year's earnings of $US1.51 per share.

36. Dollar General is held by 24 funds

Sector: Consumer Discretionary

Market value held by funds (in millions): $3,152

Weight of stock in Top 50's aggregated portfolio: 0.4%

% of shares outstanding: 18.1%

Recent news: Dollar General outbid Dollar Tree's bid for Family Dollar, offering $US9.7 billion for its discount retail peer.

34. Anadarko Petroleum is held by 21 funds

Sector: Energy

Market value held by funds (in millions): $3,165

Weight of stock in Top 50's aggregated portfolio: 0.4%

% of shares outstanding: 5.7%

Recent news: Brightoil Petroleum bought Anadarko's Chinese unit for $US1.046 billion.

33. Citigroup is held by 24 funds

Sector: Financials

Market value held by funds (in millions): $3,241

Weight of stock in Top 50's aggregated portfolio: 0.4%

% of shares outstanding: 2.3%

Recent news: Citigroup is considering selling its Japanese consumer-bank, according to Bloomberg.

32. Crown Castle International is held by 20 funds

Sector: Financials

Market value held by funds (in millions): $3,358

Weight of stock in Top 50's aggregated portfolio: 0.4%

% of shares outstanding: 13.5%

Recent news: Crown Castle's second quarter earnings dropped 35%.

30. Priceline is held by 23 funds

Sector: Consumer Discretionary

Market value held by funds (in millions): $3,433

Weight of stock in Top 50's aggregated portfolio: 0.4%

% of shares outstanding: 5.4%

Recent news: Priceline is planning to invest $US500 million in Ctrip.com International, a Chinese online travel company.

29. CVR Energy is held by 9 funds

A technician at the Strategic Petroleum Reserve inspects crude oil transfer pipe.

Sector: Energy

Market value held by funds (in millions): $3,484

Weight of stock in Top 50's aggregated portfolio: 0.4%

% of shares outstanding: 83.3%

Recent news: CVR Energy reported earnings of $US0.96 per share in Q2, more than the $US0.87 expected by analysts.

28. Facebook is held by 22 funds

Sector: Information Technology

Market value held by funds (in millions): $3,524

Weight of stock in Top 50's aggregated portfolio: 0.4%

% of shares outstanding: 2.6%

Recent news: Facebook's Q2 earnings were at $US0.42 per share on revenue of $US2.91 billion.

27. American Airlines is held by 23 funds

Sector: Industrials

Market value held by funds (in millions): $3,562

Weight of stock in Top 50's aggregated portfolio: 0.4%

% of shares outstanding: 11.5%

Recent news: American Airlines recently stopped serving meals on flights shorter than 2 hours and 45 minutes.

26. Twenty-First Century Fox is held by 22 funds

Sector: Consumer Discretionary

Market value held by funds (in millions): $3,576

Weight of stock in Top 50's aggregated portfolio: 0.4%

% of shares outstanding: 7.1%

Recent news: Fox bid $US85 per share for Time Warner, but ultimately withdrew the proposal.

25. Equinix is held by 14 funds

An Equinix data center

Sector: Information Technology

Market value held by funds (in millions): $3,591

Weight of stock in Top 50's aggregated portfolio: 0.4%

% of shares outstanding: 34.3%

Recent news: Equinix recently added CloudSigma and Blue Box.

24. Adobe Systems Incorporated

Sector: Information Technology

Market value held by funds (in millions): $3,592

Weight of stock in Top 50's aggregated portfolio: 0.4%

% of shares outstanding: 10.0%

Recent news: CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 36,762 shares of Adobe stock for a total transaction of $US2,535,842.76.

21. Netflix is held by 17 funds

Sector: Consumer Discretionary

Market value held by funds (in millions): $3,883

Weight of stock in Top 50's aggregated portfolio: 0.5%

% of shares outstanding: 14.7%

Recent news: Netflix and Time Warner Cable signed a deal in order to provide users with faster streaming speeds.

20. Motorola Solutions is held by 19 funds

Sector: Information Technology

Market value held by funds (in millions): $3,891

Weight of stock in Top 50's aggregated portfolio: 0.5%

% of shares outstanding: 23.0%

Recent news: Motorola Solutions sold $US1.4 billion of debt, and is planning more layoffs.

19. Baidu is held by 19 funds

Sector: Information Technology

Market value held by funds (in millions): $4,074

Weight of stock in Top 50's aggregated portfolio: 0.5%

% of shares outstanding: 7.9%

Recent news: Baidu Inc., reported Q2 profits up 34% over the last year, largely because of mobile business growth.

18. Comcast is held by 23 funds

Sector: Consumer Discretionary

Market value held by funds (in millions): $4,201

Weight of stock in Top 50's aggregated portfolio: 0.5%

% of shares outstanding: 3.6%

Recent news: Comcast lost 144,000 cable subscribers in Q2, but made $2 billion in profit that same quarter.

17. Liberty Global is held by 22 funds

Sector: Consumer Discretionary

Market value held by funds (in millions): $4,216

Weight of stock in Top 50's aggregated portfolio: 0.5%

% of shares outstanding: 17.8%

Recent news: Liberty Global was downgraded to 'sell' by analysts following a 'dismal' second quarter. The company lost 72,000 video costumers in Q2.

15. Thermo Fisher Scientific is held by 21 funds

Sector: Health Care

Market value held by funds (in millions): $4,302

Weight of stock in Top 50's aggregated portfolio: 0.5%

% of shares outstanding: 9.1%

Recent news: Q2 revenue increased by 33%, and earnings grew by 30% to $US1.72.

13. Monsanto is held by 21 funds

Sector: Materials

Market value held by funds (in millions): $4,534

Weight of stock in Top 50's aggregated portfolio: 0.5%

% of shares outstanding: 6.9%

Recent news: Monsanto recently lost its permit to plant genetically engineered soy in the Yucatan peninsula. Monsanto has a partnership with Tekmira, a biopharmaceutical firm that 'has a $US140 million contract from the U.S. Department of Defence to develop the drug' TKM-Ebola.

11. Micron Technology is held by 22 funds

Sector: Information Technology

Market value held by funds (in millions): $4,722

Weight of stock in Top 50's aggregated portfolio: 0.6%

% of shares outstanding: 13.4%

Recent news: CFO Ronald C. Foster sold 20,000 shares of the stock on August 11 for a total value of $US613,600.

10. Charter Communications is held by 20 funds

Sector: Consumer Discretionary

Market value held by funds (in millions): $4,768

Weight of stock in Top 50's aggregated portfolio: 0.6%

% of shares outstanding: 27.8%

Recent news: Berkshire Hathaway invested in Charter Communications, holding 2.309 million shares worth $US365.6 million.

9. American International Group is held by 25 funds

Sector: Financials

Market value held by funds (in millions): $4,794

Weight of stock in Top 50's aggregated portfolio: 0.6%

% of shares outstanding: 6.1%

Recent news: American International Group's Q2 profits rose by 13% to at $US2.10 per share.

8. Air Products and Chemicals is held by 19 funds

Sector: Materials

Market value held by funds (in millions): $5,030

Weight of stock in Top 50's aggregated portfolio: 0.6%

% of shares outstanding: 18.4%

Recent news: The new CEO Seifei Ghasemi recently stated that Air Products & Chemicals needs to 'change its corporate culture and make better investment decisions.'

7. Time Warner Cable is held by 26 funds

Sector: Consumer Discretionary

Market value held by funds (in millions): $5,192

Weight of stock in Top 50's aggregated portfolio: 0.6%

% of shares outstanding: 12.7%

Recent news: Time Warner Cable and Netflix recently signed a deal to deliver faster streaming to users.

6. Valeant Pharmaceuticals is held by 21 funds

J. Michael Pearson, Chairman of the board and CEO of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc., waits for the start of their annual general meeting in Laval, Quebec May 20, 2014.

Sector: Health Care

Market value held by funds (in millions): $6,676

Weight of stock in Top 50's aggregated portfolio: 0.8%

% of shares outstanding: 15.8%

Recent news: The SEC is currently reviewing Valeant Pharmaceuticals and Pershing Square Capital Management's 'hostile' takeover over bid for Botox-maker Allergan.

5. Microsoft is held by 25 funds

Sector: Information Technology

Market value held by funds (in millions): $7,213

Weight of stock in Top 50's aggregated portfolio: 0.9%

% of shares outstanding: 2.1%

Recent news: Steve Ballmer, the former CEO of Microsoft, resigned from the Microsoft board on Tuesday.

4. Allergan is held by 24 funds

Sector: Health Care

Market value held by funds (in millions): $8,612

Weight of stock in Top 50's aggregated portfolio: 1.0%

% of shares outstanding: 17.1%

Recent news: Allergan has allegedly approached Salix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. regarding a possible acquisition in order to hold off the hostile takeover by Valeant Pharmaceuticals.

3. Icahn Enterprises is held by 2 funds

Sector: Consumer Discretionary

Market value held by funds (in millions): $10,565

Weight of stock in Top 50's aggregated portfolio: 1.3%

% of shares outstanding: 89.4%

Recent news: Icahn Enterprises reported Q2 earnings per share of $US4.32, which was greater than the estimate of $US2.70.

2. Actavis is held by 29 funds

Sector: Health Care

Market value held by funds (in millions): $11,623

Weight of stock in Top 50's aggregated portfolio: 1.4%

% of shares outstanding: 17.2%

Recent news: On Tuesday Actavis announced 'positive topline results from... Phase III studies evaluating the potential for the investigational antibiotic' which would be a treatment for 'adult hospitalized patients with complicated intra-abdominal infections,' according to the WSJ.

1. Apple is held by 28 funds

Sector: Information Technology

Market value held by funds (in millions): $13,060

Weight of stock in Top 50's aggregated portfolio: 1.6%

% of shares outstanding: 2.3%

Recent news: Apple's stock broke $US100 on Tuesday, and closed at $US100.53.

