Here are the most popular HBO shows in every state

West.Frontier and CableTV.com teamed up to determine each state’s most talked-about HBO original series.

Together, they analysed Google Trends and state statistics to look at each state’s HBO obsession, excluding talk shows, historical dramas, and miniseries. They also only included shows that ran for more than one season before the end of 2016.

The results? Very unexpected, since they had little to do with ratings, and included shows that have been off the air for some time.

It turns out “Game of Thrones” isn’t the most popular show in all 50 states. That crown goes to “Divorce,” which won the most with 12 states, according to the data. “Oz” — a really dark show about a prison that ended in 2003 — makes a surprising number of appearances on the map, too.

The data also proved that “Westworld” is the most popular in states with a lot of pot smokers, like Colorado, Washington, and Masschusetts.

“West.Frontier wanted to partner up with CableTV.com to leverage their huge data pool,” Chelsi Archibald, a copywriter for West.Frontier, said. “We were surprised to find the progrmas that seemed the most well-known in terms of pop-culture exposure were often not the most-watched depending on the region. States are especially loyal to shows based on the history or culture of the region.”

Check out all the results on the map below:

