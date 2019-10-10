These are the most popular Halloween costumes about tech and video games, according to Google

- Halloween is only a few weeks away, so people are deciding on and buying their costumes.
- Some icons, like Steve Jobs, are enduringly popular Halloween costumes.
- Google published a list of the top 500 Halloween costumes for 2019, based on Google Trends.
Google recently published “Freightgeist,” a list of the top 500 Halloween costumes based on Google Trends. Using the tool, you can look at the top costumes nationally, or by state. It also tells you which cities a particular costume is trending in, which is useful if you don’t want to share the spotlight with anyone else on October 31.
You can find Halloween costumes of almost anything, from a sexy “Beyond Burger” to the college admissions scandal. Famous (and infamous) tech founders like Steve Jobs and Elizabeth Holmes are also sure to show up, especially because of their recognisable, minimalist styles, although they didn’t make this list.
Check out the 10 most popular tech Halloween costumes, according to Google, below:
Fortnite ranked #7 nationally, so there’s a good chance you’ll see someone in a costume inspired by the game.
Video games are popular this year, with Minecraft as #47.
Pikachu is a moderately popular choice, at #62
Dressing as a VSCO girl, #74, is easy, you just need a scrunchie and a HydroFlask (Sksksks).
Naruto comes in at #106
Mario finishes at #117, compared to Luigi’s #164, but they make a great couples costume.
#180, a robot costume, can be high-tech or homemade.
After storming Area 51, you can dress up as it, the #218 most popular national costume.
Read more: How Area 51 became the centre of alien conspiracy theories
Emojis are choice #236, and there are so many possibilities.
Finally, at #252, your chances of running into another Pac-Man are slim.
