The 10 Most Popular Yahoo Passwords, According To A Leaked List From Hackers

Owen Thomas
ninja army

Photo: AP

Adam Caudill, a software developer who was one of the first to notice that a Yahoo server had gotten hacked, ran an analysis on the more than 400,000 exposed passwords.Here are the top 10:

  • 123456
  • password
  • welcome
  • ninja
  • abc123
  • 123456789
  • 12345678
  • sunshine
  • princess
  • qwerty

Some of those appear on a broader list of the most popular passwords, but it looks like “sunshine,” “ninja,” and “princess” are unique to Yahoo users.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.