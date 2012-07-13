The 10 Most Popular Yahoo Passwords, According To A Leaked List From Hackers

Photo: AP

Adam Caudill, a software developer who was one of the first to notice that a Yahoo server had gotten hacked, ran an analysis on the more than 400,000 exposed passwords.Here are the top 10:



123456

password

welcome

ninja

abc123

123456789

12345678

sunshine

princess

qwerty

Some of those appear on a broader list of the most popular passwords, but it looks like “sunshine,” “ninja,” and “princess” are unique to Yahoo users.

