The 10 Most Popular Yahoo Passwords, According To A Leaked List From Hackers

Adam Caudill, a software developer who was one of the first to notice that a Yahoo server had gotten hacked, ran an analysis on the more than 400,000 exposed passwords.Here are the top 10:
- 123456
- password
- welcome
- ninja
- abc123
- 123456789
- 12345678
- sunshine
- princess
- qwerty
Some of those appear on a broader list of the most popular passwords, but it looks like “sunshine,” “ninja,” and “princess” are unique to Yahoo users.
