Google reveals the most popular searches in 2015

Google has released its list of the most searched terms of 2015.

Over 3.5 billion searches are made on Google everyday — around 1.2 trillion per year — and the company combs through these to compile a list of the most popular.

The list is a good way to measure what happened during the year and includes a mix of news events, films, celebrities, and apps.

Here are the top 10 most popular searches on Google in the past year.

10. 'American Sniper' Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures 'American Sniper' tells the story of US Navy SEAL Chris Kyle, the deadliest sniper in US military history. Based on a book of the same name, the film was released in January and stars Bradley Cooper. 9. Caitlyn Jenner Getty Images Caitlyn Jenner this year became the highest-profile transgender woman, and she was awarded 'Woman of the Year' by Glamour Magazine. 8. Ronda Rousey Getty Images UFC Bantamweight Champion Ronda Rousey is believed by many to be the most dominatant female athlete of all time. 7. 'Fallout 4' Bethesda Softworks 'Fallout 4' is the next in a series of games from studio Bethesda Game Studios, who also make 'Skyrim'. The game launched in November to praise from critics. 6. 'Furious 7' Universal The seventh installment of the franchise — and Paul Walker's last — sees the team travel all over the world, following on from the events in 'Furious 6'. It was released in April. 5. Paris Getty Images The Paris attacks, carried out by ISIS, horrified the world. More than 120 people were killed as gunmen took over Paris. The country is still reeling. 4. 'Jurassic World' The film, which stars Chris Pratt, had the biggest opening weekend of all time, bringing $US500 million ($694 million). A sequel is set to be released in 2018. 4. Agar.io Agar.io Like 'Spore' before it, Agar.io is a game about evolution. Players start as an insignificant pixel and must consume other pixels to gain mass until, eventually, they are the biggest pixel. The game has over 3,000 five star reviews on iTunes. 2. Charlie Hebdo Getty Images The satirical newspaper was attacked by terrorists after publishing a cartoon that was critical of Islam and Mohammed. The attack left 12 staff dead and shocked the world. 1. Lamar Odom Harry How/Getty The former basketball player was found in a hotel room after allegedly overdosing on drugs.

