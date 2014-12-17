Google Reveals The Most Popular Search Terms In The World Of 2014

Google released its annual report of the year’s most searched terms on Monday.

Google combs through the billions of things people search for and organizes them into lists. This year’s most popular global search terms are a mix of celebrities, sporting events, pop culture phenomena, and more.

Here’s Google’s list of the 10 most popular search terms in the world for 2014, ranked from least popular to most popular.

10. Sochi Olympics

9. “Frozen”

8. ISIS

7. Conchita Wurst

6. Flappy Bird

5. ALS Ice Bucket Challenge

4. Malaysia Airlines

3. Ebola

2. World Cup

1. Robin Williams



