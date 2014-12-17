Google Reveals The Most Popular Search Terms In The World Of 2014

Maya Kosoff

Google released its annual report of the year’s most searched terms on Monday.

Google combs through the billions of things people search for and organizes them into lists. This year’s most popular global search terms are a mix of celebrities, sporting events, pop culture phenomena, and more.

Here’s Google’s list of the 10 most popular search terms in the world for 2014, ranked from least popular to most popular.

10. Sochi Olympics

Russian woman sochi olympicsStreeter Lecka/Getty Images

9.  “Frozen”

Frozen princessWalt Disney Pictures

8. ISIS

ISIS Islamic StateReuters

7. Conchita Wurst

Conchita wurstAndreas Rentz/Getty Images

6. Flappy Bird

Flappy bird site 5Flappy Bird

5. ALS Ice Bucket Challenge

Bill Gates soaked ice bucket challengeScreenshot

4. Malaysia Airlines

Malaysia AirlinesREUTERS/Edgar Su

3. Ebola

EbolaAP/Francois Mori

2. World Cup

FIFA World CupBastian Schweinsteiger/Getty Images

1. Robin Williams 

Robin WIlliamsTouchstone Pictures

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Tagged In

google sai-us