These Are The Most Popular People In The World According To Google

Google just revealed its lists of the most popular search terms of 2014, which is broken down into general search terms, people, World Cup matches, and a whole bunch of other categories.
The company’s “Trending People” list consists mostly of what you’d expect: celebrities like Jennifer Lawrence that have generated a ton of buzz throughout the year.
Here’s a look at the full list, ranked from the most popular to least popular search term:
Jennifer Lawrence
Kim Kardashian
Julie Gayet
Tracy Morgan
Renee Zellweger
Jared Leto
Lorde
Matthew McConaughey
Amal Almamuddin
Donald Sterling
