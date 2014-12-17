These Are The Most Popular People In The World According To Google

Google just revealed its lists of the most popular search terms of 2014, which is broken down into general search terms, people, World Cup matches, and a whole bunch of other categories.

The company’s “Trending People” list consists mostly of what you’d expect: celebrities like Jennifer Lawrence that have generated a ton of buzz throughout the year.

Here’s a look at the full list, ranked from the most popular to least popular search term:

Jennifer Lawrence

Kim Kardashian

Julie Gayet

Tracy Morgan

Renee Zellweger

Jared Leto

Lorde

Matthew McConaughey

Amal Almamuddin

Donald Sterling

