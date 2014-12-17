These Are The Most Popular People In The World According To Google

Lisa Eadicicco

Google just revealed its lists of the most popular search terms of 2014, which is broken down into general search terms, people, World Cup matches, and a whole bunch of other categories.

The company’s “Trending People” list consists mostly of what you’d expect: celebrities like Jennifer Lawrence that have generated a ton of buzz throughout the year.

Here’s a look at the full list, ranked from the most popular to least popular search term:

Jennifer Lawrence

Jennifer lawrence hunger games mockingjayMurray Close/Lionsgate

Kim Kardashian

Kim KardashianJordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Julie Gayet

Julie Gayet AP

Tracy Morgan

Tracy morganREUTERS/Richard Clement

Renee Zellweger

Renee zellwegerMario Anzuoni/Reuters

Jared Leto

Jared leto oscars 2014Christopher Polk/Getty Images

Lorde

Lorde LollapaloozaTheo Wargo/Getty Images

Matthew McConaughey

Matthew McConaughey, comic con, interstellarKevin Winter/Getty Images

Amal Almamuddin

George clooney amal alamuddinAndrew Goodman/Getty Image

Donald Sterling

Donald sterlingMark J. Terrill/AP

