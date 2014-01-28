RANKED: The Most Popular Girl Scout Cookies

Girl Scout cookies are a national icon, making an average of $US800 million annually. Last year, troops of green-sashed little girls sold more than 200 million boxes of cookies, Girl Scouts of America told Business Insider.

And because National Girl Scout Cookie Weekend kicks off on February 7th, people around the country can expect to start seeing those colourful boxes in offices and malls in the coming months.

In honour of the cookies’ return, we asked Girl Scouts of America which flavours were the most popular.

Here are the top five cookies, along with a rough count of how many boxes were sold last year.

5. Trefoils/Shortbread Cookies

9% of last year’s sales came from Trefoils, also known as Shortbread cookies. That means over 18 million boxes of the buttery cookies were sold, which adds up to roughly 720 million Trefoils (40 cookies per box).

4. Do-si-dos/Peanut Butter Sandwiches

Over 22 million boxes of Do-si-dos, were sold last year, accounting for around 11% of sales. At 20 cookies per box, that means we scarfed down more than 440 million of those peanut butter sandwiches.

3. Tagalongs/Peanut Butter Patties

Over 26 million boxes, or 13% of all sales, went to Tagalongs last year. Those chocolate-covered peanut butter treats have an average of 14 patties per box, which equals 364 million cookies.

2. Samoas/Caramel deLites

These delicious combinations of chocolate, cookie, caramel, and toasted coconut accounted for 19% of last year’s sales. That’s well over 38 million boxes, and roughly 570 million cookies (given that Samoas have an average of 15 cookies per box).

1. Thin Mints

Of course, Thin Mints are the #1-selling Girl Scout cookie in America. The crispy treats merge chocolate and mint for one delicious snack. Girl Scouts of America sold more than 50 million boxes last year, or roughly 1.6 billion cookies (with an average of 32 cookies per box). Thin Mints made up 25% of total cookie sales.

For those keeping track, the remaining 23% of sales were made up collectively by all the other varieties of cookies, including Dulce de Leches, Savannah Smiles, Thank You Berry Munches, Thanks a Lots, Cranberry Citrus Crisps, Lemonades, and Mango Crèmes — basically, all the flavours you judge people for ordering.

It also did not include this year’s new flavour, gluten-free Chocolate Chip Shortbread cookies that are making waves among Girl Scout cookie aficionados.

And if you disagree with the ranking and feel really strongly about one of the 12 flavours, you can go to the Girl Scouts website and vote on your favourite cookie. So far, Samoas/Caramel deLites are winning.

