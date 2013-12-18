The Most Popular GIFs Of 2013

2013 resulted in a lot of great GIF making (thanks Jennifer Lawrence).

Google has rolled out its annual report of the most-searched terms of the year filled with everything from TV shows to movies.

They’ve also included a list of the GIFs people wanted to see the most.

Let’s count them down!

10. Grumpy Cat

The Internet became obsessed with the cat who always…

Grumpy cat

…looks …

Grumpy cat stahp

… angry.

Grumpy catPandaWhale

9. “Pitch Perfect” GIFs

People became obsessed with the cups song from this movie starring Anna Kendrick and Rebel Wilson.

Rebel wilson gifCrushable
Pitch perfect gifdancemadagony / Tumblr

8. “Hump Day” GIFs

Something to celebrate the fact that you made it to Wednesday.

Hump day gifPandaWhale

7. Sassy

Pretty self-explanatory, but basically comprised of reality TV women full of sass.

Sassy gifTLC

6. Loki GIFs

Actor Tom Hiddleston became very popular on the Internet after his appearance as anti-hero Loki in last year’s “The Avengers.”

Loki gifTumblr
Tom hiddleston loki
Loki gif
Tom hiddleston lokiTumblr/hiddlesgif

5. Thanks, Obama!

The sarcastic GIF was made as a response to people who use the president as a scapegoat for events that are often out of his control. With that in mind, the GIF shows people “blaming” the most simple inconveniences on the president.

Thanks obama gif
Thanks obama Know Your Meme

4. Feels

Whenever something is entirely too overwhelming to handle — like the end of most “Breaking Bad” episodes this season — someone online may say they’re either having “all the feels” or simply the “feels.”

Yes, this is a thing.

Aaron paul breaking bad gifAMC / Breaking Bad
AMC

3. Jennifer Lawrence

Google doesn’t specify any one, but the “Hunger Games” actress had a wide-range of memorable GIFs this year.

Jennifer lawrence funny faceTumblr
Jennifer Lawrence Oscar gifTheCut

2. Nope GIF

This can consist of any image expressing your utter disdain and/or disapproval with something unpleasant.

We’ll let David Tennant of “Doctor Who” illustrate this one.

“It’s snowing outside and I have an 8 a.m. meeting.”

Does that sound appealing?

Doctor who nope gifDoctor Who / BBC

Nope.

1. Twerk

Miley Cyrus posted a video of herself twerking in a unicorn onesie back in March on Twitter.

Miley cyrus twerkingMiley Cyrus / Facebook

After a raunchy performance with Robin Thicke at MTV’s Video Music Awards, everyone wanted to know what twerking was.

That’s all folks.

Burn after readingBurn After Reading

