The 21 Most Common International Flights Out Of America

Megan Willett
Nearly two and a half million passengers flew between New York City and London last year, making it America’s largest international aviation corridor.This fact comes from a Brookings report on the economic benefits of international air travel.

Cities with international aviation links enjoy a “positive effect on local employment … points of convergence for new ideas of capital … [and] spillover effects that benefit other sectors and people.”

#21 Los Angeles area and Mexico City

518,220 passengers to and from the U.S. in 2011.

428,714 passengers to and from the U.S. in 2003.

20.9% growth

Source: Brookings analysis of Sabre data

#20 Miami to Buenos Aires

533,507 passengers to and from the U.S. in 2011.

207,924 passengers to and from the U.S. in 2003.

156.6% growth

Source: Brookings analysis of Sabre data

#19 Miami to Nassau, Bahamas

538,089 passengers to and from the U.S. in 2011.

516,541 passengers to and from the U.S. in 2003.

4.2% growth

Source: Brookings analysis of Sabre data

#18 San Francisco area to London

542,441 passengers to and from the U.S. in 2011.

559,044 passengers to and from the U.S. in 2003.

-3% growth

Source: Brookings analysis of Sabre data

#17 Los Angeles area to Vancouver

565,638 passengers to and from the U.S. in 2011.

536,401 passengers to and from the U.S. in 2003.

5.5% growth

Source: Brookings analysis of Sabre data

#16 Los Angeles area to Tokyo

596,086 passengers to and from the U.S. in 2011.

607,754 passengers to and from the U.S. in 2003.

-1.9% growth

Source: Brookings analysis of Sabre data

#15 New York area to Cancun, Mexico

613,931 passengers to and from the U.S. in 2011.

356,016 passengers to and from the U.S. in 2003.

72.4% growth

Source: Brookings analysis of Sabre data

#14 Miami to Caracas, Venezuela

617,296 passengers to and from the U.S. in 2011.

367,512 passengers to and from the U.S. in 2003.

68% growth

Source: Brookings analysis of Sabre data

#13 New York area to Seoul-Incheon, South Korea

654,755 passengers to and from the U.S. in 2011.

214,447 passengers to and from the U.S. in 2003.

205.3% growth

Source: Brookings analysis of Sabre data

#12 New York area to Santiago, Dominican Republic

664,659 passengers to and from the U.S. in 2011.

453,642 passengers to and from the U.S. in 2003.

46.5% growth

Source: Brookings analysis of Sabre data

#11 Los Angeles area to Guadalajara, Mexico

667,764 passengers to and from the U.S. in 2011.

551,830 passengers to and from the U.S. in 2003.

21% growth

Source: Brookings analysis of Sabre data

#10 Miami to Toronto

668,838 passengers to and from the U.S. in 2011.

474,148 passengers to and from the U.S. in 2003.

41.1% growth

Source: Brookings analysis of Sabre data

#9 Orlando, FL to London

688,630 passengers to and from the U.S. in 2011.

837,462 passengers to and from the U.S. in 2003.

-17.8% growth

Source: Brookings analysis of Sabre data

#8 Los Angeles area to London

712,978 passengers to and from the U.S. in 2011.

732,288 passengers to and from the U.S. in 2003.

-2.6% growth

Source: Brookings analysis of Sabre data

#7 Los Angeles area to Seoul-Incheon, South Korea

767,050 passengers to and from the U.S. in 2011.

305,947 passengers to and from the U.S. in 2003.

150.7% growth

Source: Brookings analysis of Sabre data

#6 New York area to Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic

771,591 passengers to and from the U.S. in 2011.

679,229 passengers to and from the U.S. in 2003.

13.6% growth

Source: Brookings analysis of Sabre data

#5 New York area to Tel Aviv, Israel

912,969 passengers to and from the U.S. in 2011.

695,732 passengers to and from the U.S. in 2003.

31.2% growth

Source: Brookings analysis of Sabre data

#4 New York area to Paris

1,317,892 passengers to and from the U.S. in 2011.

841,225 passengers to and from the U.S. in 2003.

56.7% growth

Source: Brookings analysis of Sabre data

#3 New York area to Toronto

1,317,892 passengers to and from the U.S. in 2011.

841,225 passengers to and from the U.S. in 2003.

56.7% growth

Source: Brookings analysis of Sabre data

#2 Honolulu to Tokyo

1,443,187 passengers to and from the U.S. in 2011.

1,075,254 passengers to and from the U.S. in 2003.

34.2% growth

Source: Brookings analysis of Sabre data

#1 New York area to London

2,451,187 passengers to and from the U.S. in 2011.

2,330,766 passengers to and from the U.S. in 2003.

5.2% growth

Source: Brookings analysis of Sabre data

