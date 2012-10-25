The 21 Most Common International Flights Out Of America

Photo: p_a_h at flickr

Nearly two and a half million passengers flew between New York City and London last year, making it America’s largest international aviation corridor.This fact comes from a Brookings report on the economic benefits of international air travel.



Cities with international aviation links enjoy a “positive effect on local employment … points of convergence for new ideas of capital … [and] spillover effects that benefit other sectors and people.”

