The 21 Most Common International Flights Out Of America

Photo: p_a_h at flickr
Nearly two and a half million passengers flew between New York City and London last year, making it America’s largest international aviation corridor.This fact comes from a Brookings report on the economic benefits of international air travel.
Cities with international aviation links enjoy a “positive effect on local employment … points of convergence for new ideas of capital … [and] spillover effects that benefit other sectors and people.”
518,220 passengers to and from the U.S. in 2011.
428,714 passengers to and from the U.S. in 2003.
20.9% growth
Source: Brookings analysis of Sabre data
533,507 passengers to and from the U.S. in 2011.
207,924 passengers to and from the U.S. in 2003.
156.6% growth
Source: Brookings analysis of Sabre data
538,089 passengers to and from the U.S. in 2011.
516,541 passengers to and from the U.S. in 2003.
4.2% growth
Source: Brookings analysis of Sabre data
542,441 passengers to and from the U.S. in 2011.
559,044 passengers to and from the U.S. in 2003.
-3% growth
Source: Brookings analysis of Sabre data
565,638 passengers to and from the U.S. in 2011.
536,401 passengers to and from the U.S. in 2003.
5.5% growth
Source: Brookings analysis of Sabre data
596,086 passengers to and from the U.S. in 2011.
607,754 passengers to and from the U.S. in 2003.
-1.9% growth
Source: Brookings analysis of Sabre data
613,931 passengers to and from the U.S. in 2011.
356,016 passengers to and from the U.S. in 2003.
72.4% growth
Source: Brookings analysis of Sabre data
617,296 passengers to and from the U.S. in 2011.
367,512 passengers to and from the U.S. in 2003.
68% growth
Source: Brookings analysis of Sabre data
654,755 passengers to and from the U.S. in 2011.
214,447 passengers to and from the U.S. in 2003.
205.3% growth
Source: Brookings analysis of Sabre data
664,659 passengers to and from the U.S. in 2011.
453,642 passengers to and from the U.S. in 2003.
46.5% growth
Source: Brookings analysis of Sabre data
667,764 passengers to and from the U.S. in 2011.
551,830 passengers to and from the U.S. in 2003.
21% growth
Source: Brookings analysis of Sabre data
668,838 passengers to and from the U.S. in 2011.
474,148 passengers to and from the U.S. in 2003.
41.1% growth
Source: Brookings analysis of Sabre data
688,630 passengers to and from the U.S. in 2011.
837,462 passengers to and from the U.S. in 2003.
-17.8% growth
Source: Brookings analysis of Sabre data
712,978 passengers to and from the U.S. in 2011.
732,288 passengers to and from the U.S. in 2003.
-2.6% growth
Source: Brookings analysis of Sabre data
767,050 passengers to and from the U.S. in 2011.
305,947 passengers to and from the U.S. in 2003.
150.7% growth
Source: Brookings analysis of Sabre data
771,591 passengers to and from the U.S. in 2011.
679,229 passengers to and from the U.S. in 2003.
13.6% growth
Source: Brookings analysis of Sabre data
912,969 passengers to and from the U.S. in 2011.
695,732 passengers to and from the U.S. in 2003.
31.2% growth
Source: Brookings analysis of Sabre data
1,317,892 passengers to and from the U.S. in 2011.
841,225 passengers to and from the U.S. in 2003.
56.7% growth
Source: Brookings analysis of Sabre data
1,317,892 passengers to and from the U.S. in 2011.
841,225 passengers to and from the U.S. in 2003.
56.7% growth
Source: Brookings analysis of Sabre data
1,443,187 passengers to and from the U.S. in 2011.
1,075,254 passengers to and from the U.S. in 2003.
34.2% growth
Source: Brookings analysis of Sabre data
2,451,187 passengers to and from the U.S. in 2011.
2,330,766 passengers to and from the U.S. in 2003.
5.2% growth
Source: Brookings analysis of Sabre data
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.