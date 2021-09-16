Crypto apps dominated the 28 fastest-growing finance apps this week. Here’s the full list.

- Insider obtained a list of the finance and banking apps that are skyrocketing in popularity this week.
- The list, compiled by Apptopia, included many apps for managing and trading cryptocurrencies.
- Here are the fastest-growing finance apps in the US last week based on increase in downloads.
The cryptocurrency boom has smartphone users wanting to jump in on the action: buying, trading, and investing in all kinds of coins.
This has led to a boom in crypto-related app downloads, according to recent data obtained from app-monitoring platform Apptopia. The data shows which apps have grown most quickly in both the iOS and Android app stores, according to percent increase in downloads week-to-week.
Here are the 28 fastest-growing finance apps for the second week of September.
|APPLICATION
|PERCENT INCREASE
|
Coinbase Pro
Coinbase’s premium cryptocurrency wallet and trading app that shares market stats, among other information.
|318.85%
|
Voyager
A free cryptocurrency investing app that allows users to buy, sell, and trade more than 60 different altcoins.
|232.73%
|
Providers
A popular app for checking Electronic Benefits Transfer balance.
|130.02%
|
Binance
The app for Binance, a very active cryptocurrency exchange platform.
|120.34%
|
Stash
An investing app aimed at beginners.
|113.76%
|
BofA Prepaid Mobile
The app for Bank of America’s prepaid accounts.
|113.47%
|
CareCredit Mobile
An app for monitoring healthcare spending accounts.
|107.56%
|
DasherDirect By Payfare
DoorDash’s mobile payment account app for delivery drivers.
|100.65%
|
Webull
An investing platform for stocks, cryptocurrency, and other assets.
|99.43%
|
Truist Mobile
The app for Truist’s digital-only banking services.
|96.6%
|
myWisely
A digital banking service.
|95.97%
|
eToro
A cryptocurrency trading platform that allows users to buy, sell, trade, and copy top traders’ moves in real time.
|91.66%
|
Albert
An automated financial services app that lets users consult with real financial advisors 24/7.
|90.62%
|
Allstate Mobile
Allstate’s mobile insurance management app.
|80.2%
|
U.S. Bank
U.S. Bank’s mobile banking app.
|78.07%
|
Earnin
An advance payment service for getting earned money before the paycheck
|76.06%
|
Dave
A digital banking app with warnings to prevent overdraft fees, among other services.
|74.53%
|
State Farm
The app for State Farm insurance customers.
|70.92%
|
Amex
The app for American Express members to manage their accounts.
|67.73%
|
Coinbase
The standard version of Coinbase’s cryptocurrency wallet and sales platform.
|65.71%
|
Credit One Bank Mobile
Credit One’s mobile banking app.
|65.09%
|
Navy Federal Credit Union
The banking app for the Navy’s credit union customers to check their balance and manage their accounts.
|63.93%
|
CoinMarketCap
A cryptocurrency monitoring app with realtime market data and push notifications for multiple coins.
|63.78%
|
PODERcard
A digital banking app aimed at Latino and Spanish-speaking communities.
|63.71%
|
Citi Mobile
Citibank’s mobile banking app.
|62.2%
|
Crypto.com
An app for buying over 80 cryptocurrencies with a credit card and a digital wallet.
|60.94%
|
Greenlight Debit Card for Kids
A debit card for kids with parental controls including limits on specific stores and balance monitoring.
|57.13%
|
Google Pay
Google’s digital wallet and payments platform.
|56.19%