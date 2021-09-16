Search

Crypto apps dominated the 28 fastest-growing finance apps this week. Here’s the full list.

Madeline Renbarger
An eToro logo is seen on a smartphone and a computer screen. Photo Illustration by Pavlo Gonchar/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images
  • Insider obtained a list of the finance and banking apps that are skyrocketing in popularity this week.
  • The list, compiled by Apptopia, included many apps for managing and trading cryptocurrencies.
  • Here are the fastest-growing finance apps in the US last week based on increase in downloads.
The cryptocurrency boom has smartphone users wanting to jump in on the action: buying, trading, and investing in all kinds of coins.

This has led to a boom in crypto-related app downloads, according to recent data obtained from app-monitoring platform Apptopia. The data shows which apps have grown most quickly in both the iOS and Android app stores, according to percent increase in downloads week-to-week.

Here are the 28 fastest-growing finance apps for the second week of September.

APPLICATION PERCENT INCREASE
Coinbase Pro

Coinbase’s premium cryptocurrency wallet and trading app that shares market stats, among other information.

 318.85%
Voyager

A free cryptocurrency investing app that allows users to buy, sell, and trade more than 60 different altcoins.

 232.73%
Providers

A popular app for checking Electronic Benefits Transfer balance.

 130.02%
Binance

The app for Binance, a very active cryptocurrency exchange platform.

 120.34%
Stash

An investing app aimed at beginners.

113.76%
BofA Prepaid Mobile

The app for Bank of America’s prepaid accounts.

 113.47%
CareCredit Mobile

An app for monitoring healthcare spending accounts.

107.56%
DasherDirect By Payfare

DoorDash’s mobile payment account app for delivery drivers.

 100.65%
Webull

An investing platform for stocks, cryptocurrency, and other assets.

99.43%
Truist Mobile

The app for Truist’s digital-only banking services.

 96.6%
myWisely

A digital banking service.

 95.97%
eToro

A cryptocurrency trading platform that allows users to buy, sell, trade, and copy top traders’ moves in real time.

91.66%
Albert

An automated financial services app that lets users consult with real financial advisors 24/7.

90.62%
Allstate Mobile

Allstate’s mobile insurance management app.

80.2%
U.S. Bank

U.S. Bank’s mobile banking app.

78.07%
Earnin

An advance payment service for getting earned money before the paycheck

76.06%
Dave

A digital banking app with warnings to prevent overdraft fees, among other services.

74.53%
State Farm

The app for State Farm insurance customers.

70.92%
Amex

The app for American Express members to manage their accounts.

 67.73%
Coinbase

The standard version of Coinbase’s cryptocurrency wallet and sales platform.

65.71%
Credit One Bank Mobile

Credit One’s mobile banking app.

 65.09%
Navy Federal Credit Union

The banking app for the Navy’s credit union customers to check their balance and manage their accounts.

 63.93%
CoinMarketCap

A cryptocurrency monitoring app with realtime market data and push notifications for multiple coins.

63.78%
PODERcard

A digital banking app aimed at Latino and Spanish-speaking communities.

 63.71%
Citi Mobile

Citibank’s mobile banking app.

62.2%
Crypto.com

An app for buying over 80 cryptocurrencies with a credit card and a digital wallet.

 60.94%
Greenlight Debit Card for Kids

A debit card for kids with parental controls including limits on specific stores and balance monitoring.

57.13%
Google Pay

Google’s digital wallet and payments platform.

56.19%
