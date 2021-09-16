Crypto apps dominated the 28 fastest-growing finance apps this week. Here’s the full list.

An eToro logo is seen on a smartphone and a computer screen. Photo Illustration by Pavlo Gonchar/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Insider obtained a list of the finance and banking apps that are skyrocketing in popularity this week.

The list, compiled by Apptopia, included many apps for managing and trading cryptocurrencies.

Here are the fastest-growing finance apps in the US last week based on increase in downloads.

The cryptocurrency boom has smartphone users wanting to jump in on the action: buying, trading, and investing in all kinds of coins.

This has led to a boom in crypto-related app downloads, according to recent data obtained from app-monitoring platform Apptopia. The data shows which apps have grown most quickly in both the iOS and Android app stores, according to percent increase in downloads week-to-week.

Here are the 28 fastest-growing finance apps for the second week of September.

APPLICATION PERCENT INCREASE Coinbase Pro Coinbase’s premium cryptocurrency wallet and trading app that shares market stats, among other information. 318.85% Voyager A free cryptocurrency investing app that allows users to buy, sell, and trade more than 60 different altcoins. 232.73% Providers A popular app for checking Electronic Benefits Transfer balance. 130.02% Binance The app for Binance, a very active cryptocurrency exchange platform. 120.34% Stash An investing app aimed at beginners. 113.76% BofA Prepaid Mobile The app for Bank of America’s prepaid accounts. 113.47% CareCredit Mobile An app for monitoring healthcare spending accounts. 107.56% DasherDirect By Payfare DoorDash’s mobile payment account app for delivery drivers. 100.65% Webull An investing platform for stocks, cryptocurrency, and other assets. 99.43% Truist Mobile The app for Truist’s digital-only banking services. 96.6% myWisely A digital banking service. 95.97% eToro A cryptocurrency trading platform that allows users to buy, sell, trade, and copy top traders’ moves in real time. 91.66% Albert An automated financial services app that lets users consult with real financial advisors 24/7. 90.62% Allstate Mobile Allstate’s mobile insurance management app. 80.2% U.S. Bank U.S. Bank’s mobile banking app. 78.07% Earnin An advance payment service for getting earned money before the paycheck 76.06% Dave A digital banking app with warnings to prevent overdraft fees, among other services. 74.53% State Farm The app for State Farm insurance customers. 70.92% Amex The app for American Express members to manage their accounts. 67.73% Coinbase The standard version of Coinbase’s cryptocurrency wallet and sales platform. 65.71% Credit One Bank Mobile Credit One’s mobile banking app. 65.09% Navy Federal Credit Union The banking app for the Navy’s credit union customers to check their balance and manage their accounts. 63.93% CoinMarketCap A cryptocurrency monitoring app with realtime market data and push notifications for multiple coins. 63.78% PODERcard A digital banking app aimed at Latino and Spanish-speaking communities. 63.71% Citi Mobile Citibank’s mobile banking app. 62.2% Crypto.com An app for buying over 80 cryptocurrencies with a credit card and a digital wallet. 60.94% Greenlight Debit Card for Kids A debit card for kids with parental controls including limits on specific stores and balance monitoring. 57.13% Google Pay Google’s digital wallet and payments platform. 56.19%