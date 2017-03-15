The most popular Final Four picks are Kansas, Villanova, North Carolina, and Arizona

As everybody gets their brackets ready for the NCAA Tournament, some trends are starting to emerge as the most popular Final Four picks include three 1-seeds and one 2-seed.

According to ESPN.com’s “Tournament Challenge” contest, No. 1 seed Kansas (Midwest regional) is the only team to appear in the Final Four of more than half of the 8 million brackets filled out so far. The most common Final Four picks in the other regions are No. 1 seed Villanova (East), No. 1 seed North Carolina (South), and second-seeded Arizona (West). Top seed Gonzaga has been picked to reach the Final Four in fewer than 35% of the brackets.

The most common pick for a school not seeded No. 6 or higher is Michigan, a seventh seed, picked in 5.1% of the brackets. The most common double-digit seed is Wichita State, reaching the Final Four in 1.7% of brackets.

