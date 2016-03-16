Here are the most popular Final Four picks

Cork Gaines

As everybody gets their brackets ready for the NCAA Tournament, some trends are starting to emerge as the most popular Final Four picks include a couple of 2-seeds.

According to Yahoo.com’s “Tourney Pick ‘Em” game, No. 1 seed Kansas (South regional) and No. 2 seed Michigan State (Midwest) both appear in the Final Four of more than two-thirds of the brackets filled out so far. The other most common Final Four picks are No. 1 seed North Carolina in the East and second-seeded Oklahoma in the West. Top seeds Oregon and Virginia both appear in the Final Four of less than one-fourth of the brackets.

The most common pick for a school not seeded No. 6 or higher is Connecticut, a ninth seed, picked in 1.4% of the brackets. The most common double-digit seed is Gonzaga, reaching the Final Four in 0.8% of brackets.

Here are the 20 schools that appear in the Final Four of at least 2% of the brackets.

NCAA Tournament Picks ChartCork Gaines/Business Insider

