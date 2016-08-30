The most popular fast food chain in every state

Fast food is undeniably a staple of the American diet — in fact, the average American spends $1,200 on fast food every year, and around 50 million Americans eat fast food every day.

While Californians like to brag about In-N-Out, we wondered what the rest of the country tucks into regularly. We teamed up with city-guide app

Foursquare to determine which fast food chain is the most popular in each state.

Not surprisingly, the West Coast is mostly dominated by In-N-Out, while Chick-Fil-A is an East Coast favourite. The rest of the country sticks to the classic golden arches, though outliers include Dick’s Drive-In in Washington, Zippy’s Makiki in Hawaii, Wendy’s in New Jersey, Sonic Drive-In in New Mexico, Culver’s in Wisconsin, and Burgerville in Oregon.

Take a look:

*To determine this list, Foursquare looked at the last six months of check-ins, combing through each states’ top 20 most popular fast food locations to see which chain appeared the most.

