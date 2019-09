There’s an awesome new tool that tracks emojis on Twitter in real-time, appropriately called emojitracker.



You can tell just by glancing at it that people are posting emojis like crazy on Twitter.

You can see that the most popular emoji, the Black Heart Suit, in the top left corner.

Take a look at it here.

Warning: It can make you dizzy.

