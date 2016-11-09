Out of 1 billion US election tweets, one zinger from Hillary Clinton was the most popular

This election has been called the Twitter Election as everyone has taken to the social media site to share opinions, make statements, and fire insults and come-backs — especially the candidates themselves.

Twitter was even the star of one of Hillary Clinton’s favourite and often-repeated one-liners: “A man you can bait with a tweet is not a man we can trust with nuclear weapons.”

Twitter was certainly a favourite tool for Donald Trump, who used it to voice everything from thank-you’s to supporters to displeasure with those who didn’t support him.

So Twitter sifted through itself to look at how the election was actually tweeted. It discovered that people in the US sent about 1 billion election-related tweets since the primary debates began in August, 2015 and the most retweeted tweet of the entire election was from Hillary Clinton’s account:

Ironically, that tweet was also probably one of the least understood. While there were quite a few people who probably also wished he would delete his account, it’s actually a common sort of Twitter insult meme, the social media equivalent of “go take a hike.”

That said, people also loved Trump’s comeback to this insult. It was his most retweeted tweet of the election.

How long did it take your staff of 823 people to think that up–and where are your 33,000 emails that you deleted? https://t.co/gECLNtQizQ

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 9, 2016

Clinton’s second most retweeted tweet was about fact-checking debate. In this tweet, Clinton is calling Trump out on his comments over climate change.

Her third most retweeted tweet was her official announcement that she was running for president back in April, 2015.

I’m running for president. Everyday Americans need a champion, and I want to be that champion. — H https://t.co/w8Hoe1pbtC

— Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) April 12, 2015

Trump’s second most retweeted tweet expressed his frustration over the news reports that parts of his wife’s speech were identical to parts of a speech previously given by Michelle Obama.

The media is spending more time doing a forensic analysis of Melania’s speech than the FBI spent on Hillary’s emails.

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 20, 2016

And his third most retweeted tweet was the one referenced in Clinton’s second most retweeted tweet. It’s a comment Trump made about climate change.

The concept of global warming was created by and for the Chinese in order to make U.S. manufacturing non-competitive.

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 6, 2012

Twitter also discovered one more interesting thing. No matter who wins the actual presidential election, Trump seems to have won Twitter. People mentioned him on Twitter more than they mentioned Clinton. Good, bad, or ugly, people couldn’t stop tweeting about Trump.

