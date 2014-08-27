The Most Popular EBay Item In Every State

E-commerce giant eBay has revealed the most popular item in every state.

Californians favoured high-end women’s accessories, while men’s cologne ruled in New Jersey.

Some states were more practical. People in Ohio purchased outdoor equipment. North Carolina residents spent their money on baby products, while Connecticut customers bought batteries.

Texans ordered “tactical and hunting goods,” while New Yorkers favoured firearms.

Here’s the full graphic.

