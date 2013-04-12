Here Are All The Drinking Games Being Played On College Campuses

Flickr/wolfsavardIf you’re out drinking with college students, you’re more likely to play beer pong than quarters, according to a new study from Loyola Marymount University that looked at the most popular drinking games students play around the country.



White males (specifically those in fraternities) were the most likely to play games like beer pong or do keg stands.

Female, non-white, and students unaffiliated with Greek life were more likely to play “chance” games that relied on the luck of the dice or cards, according to the study, which was published this month in the academic journal Addictive behaviours.

Across sexes, race, and Greek status, “even competition” games were the most common, with roughly 73 per cent of respondents saying they had played flip cup, civil war, or beer pong in the last 30 days. These were also the games where students reported drinking the most alcohol.

Women were more likely to consume the same amount of alcohol no matter what kind of game they played, while men were more susceptible to over-drinking during what researchers called “extreme consumption games,” including keg stands or “shotgunning” beer.

Those types of games were also the most likely to lead to memory loss, regrettable sexual encounters, fighting, “shame and embarrassment,” or “feelings of going crazy.”

Headed by psychology professor Joseph LaBrie, the findings were based on surveys taken by 3,400 students from two campuses in Southern California who admitted to consuming at least one alcoholic drink in a typical week.

LaBrie says the purpose of the study was a starting point for further research on drinking games, and a way to help students make smarter decisions while consuming alcohol (i.e. suggesting a game of chance over one of competition).

Researchers, who split the games into five categories, also discovered more drinking games than you ever knew existed:

