These are the 10 most popular dog breeds in the US, and how to decide which one is right for you

The American Kennel Club has shared its annual list of the most popular dog breeds in the US.

Labradors took first place for the 29th year in a row, while Pembroke Welsh corgis – Queen Elizabeth’s favourite – broke into the top 10 for the first time ever.

There’s a wide variety of personalities, along with grooming and activity needs, in just the top 10 alone.

Insider spoke with Ryan Boyko, co-founder of dog DNA testing company Embark, to find out more about America’s most popular pups – and how to decide which one might be right for you.

Some dogs are perfect for single city dwellers, while others are great with young kids. Some require a big yard and long hikes, while others need a little more bath time.

To help you decide which pup might be right for you, Insider spoke with Ryan Bokyo, the co-founder and CEO of Embark – considered to be the world’s most accurate dog DNA test. Boyko provided insight on America’s 10 most popular breeds, along with tips on health conditions you can screen for to ensure that your dog lives a long and happy life.

Queen Elizabeth II isn’t the only fan of Pembroke Welsh corgis, who broke into the top 10 for the first time ever this year.

Shutterstock Due to their small size, Pembroke Welsh corgis are great for apartment dwellers.

Boyko told Insider that Pembroke Welsh corgis are great for families who want an affectionate, playful, and moderately active pup.

“If you want to run five miles a day with your dog, corgis are probably not going to be your best bet,” he said. “Running distance on those short legs is not easy!”

“All dogs need exercise, so if you can’t give a dog any exercise you shouldn’t get a dog,” he added. “But you can certainly give corgis enough exercise in a shorter time period than a German shepherd or a pointer.”

Thanks to their small size, Pembroke Welsh corgis are also great for apartment dwellers.

When it comes to the top 10, German shorthaired pointers are the most high-energy breed on AKC’s list.

Shutterstock German shorthaired pointers are great for families who love the outdoors.

“If you’re a runner or an outdoorsy family that loves to go hiking often, these can be really great dogs that can keep up with you,” Boyko said. “But if you’re not a family or person who is getting tons of exercise outdoors, you’ll wanna definitely think twice.”

“Pointers can be really great dogs,” he added. “But if you don’t give them enough exercise, it’s just like having a kid who doesn’t get enough exercise. They will keep themselves busy in other ways – and you might not like it.”

Pointers are also one of several breeds who are commonly affected by von Willebrand’s disease, the most common inherited bleeding disorder in both humans and dogs. Known as VWD, the genetic disorder is caused by a deficiency of clotting protein in the blood.

“So if you have a pointer, it’s really helpful to get the dog a genetic test,” Boyko said. “If they have an accident and need surgery, it can be lifesaving for a vet to know how important it is to limit that bleeding.”

Rottweilers, the eighth most popular breed in the US, can fit in well with a variety of households.

Everydoghasastory/Shutterstock It’s essential that rottweilers get plenty of training and exercise.

Rottweilers are known for being loyal guardians, but Boyko said it’s essential that they get the necessary “training and exercise.”

“With the right environment, they can be great dogs for a wide variety of people and situations,” he added.

But if you’re living in a small space and won’t be able to take your dog on plenty of walks, Boyko believes these high-energy pups might not be the best fit for your current lifestyle.

Beloved for their happy personality and easygoing attitude, beagles take the seventh spot on AKC’s list.

Grisha Bruev/Shutterstock Beagles are known for their friendly and fun personalities.

Beagles are known for being friendly, curious, and excellent hunters. They’re also very vocal pups with three different kinds of barks, including baying – which you’ll hear when a scent catches their attention.

“They use it when hunting, that’s what it was selected for,” Boyko explained. “It’s fun if you’re hunting with a dog, but it can get you in some trouble if you’re living in the city.”

“It depends very much on the dog,” he added. “Different dogs will talk more than others and it’s certainly something that can be trained, but it’s something to keep in mind.”

Whether you’re thinking about getting a beagle or already have one at home, Boyko said it’s also important to be aware of intervertebral disc disease (IVD).

Beagles are one of the breeds most commonly affected by this disorder, which affects the spinal cord and can be triggered by a jump or bad fall.

“Most beagles have a risk for IVD,” Boyko said. “The same genetic mutation that causes them to have shorter legs also leads to an increased risk for slipped discs.”

“You have to watch how they’re jumping around,” he added. “Don’t let your dog jump from high places. Things like a ramp for your bed can also be very helpful.”

Poodles aren’t just frequent champions at the prestigious Westminster Dog Show — they’re also the sixth most popular breed in America.

Shutterstock Poodles are a great fit for people with dog allergies.

“You can get all sorts of flavours of poodles,” Boyko said. “And it’s thought that they generally all share trainability and intelligence.”

Thanks to their curly coats, poodles also shed less than other breeds – which could make them a great fit for people with dog allergies.

“It’s not quite true to say that they’re completely hypoallergenic to everyone,” Boyko said. “But there are many people with dog allergies who are much less allergic to poodles, and won’t have any symptoms.”

Boyko said it’s important to note that larger poodles will need more exercise than toy poodles. But, no matter their size, these smart pups require plenty of stimulation.

“You need to keep them mentally engaged,” he added. “You want to give their mind positive things to do and learn to have a well-behaved poodle.”

Bulldogs, who come in fifth on AKC’s list, are perfect for city dwellers.

REUTERS/Carlo Allegri Bulldogs make great companions for city dwellers.

“Bulldogs can be really great companions,” Boyko said. “They have got a lot of love to give.”

This calm and brave breed could be a great fit if you live in an apartment, but make sure you have the time to give bulldogs the grooming that they need to keep their many folds and wrinkles clean.

“They don’t need as much exercise as some of the other breeds, but they do need frequent bathing and care,” Boyko said. “You might not need as much space, but you definitely want to be an attentive owner. If you don’t keep them clean in between the folds, it can lead to allergies and skin problems.”

French bulldogs, the fourth most popular breed in the US, also fit in great with small spaces.

Shutterstock French bulldogs are well-adapted to city environments.

Frenchies are well-adapted to living in cities and also make “great companions,” Bokyo said.

Much like corgis, French bulldogs require less exercise due to their small size. Their short snout makes them prone to heatstroke, so Boyko said it’s important to make sure they don’t overexercise in the sun.

That short snout also makes Frenchies more prone to snoring, which Boyko said is something to note if you’re a light sleeper and want to share the bedroom with your pup.

If you have a Frenchie or bulldog at home, Boyko recommends getting them tested for hyperuricosuria, an inherited disorder that can lead to bladder and kidney stones.

“If you know that your dog has a risk for it, you can actually change their diet and generally prevent the stones,” Boyko said. “It saves a lot of pain for the dog.”

Adored for their loyalty and friendliness, golden retrievers are the third most popular breed in the US.

Lunja/Shutterstock Golden retrievers are great with kids.

These playful and intelligent pups are great for families, according to Boyko.

“They really enjoy playing, and they tend to be very good with children,” he added. “They’re also on the fairly active range, so make sure you can get them the exercise that they need.”

Boyko said owners may also want to get their golden retrievers tested for ichthyosis, a genetic disorder characterised by scaly or flaky skin.

“It’s like dander almost,” he explained. “It doesn’t really harm the dog and there’s things you can do to help it, but it’s different from other causes of scaly and flaky coats.”

“Knowing your dog has the genetic mutation can prevent misdiagnosis, and minimise veterinarian bills that you don’t need.”

German shepherds, the second most popular breed in the US, are known for their confidence and intelligence.

AP Photo/Jens Meyer German shepherds need owners who can put in the necessary time to train them.

These loyal and courageous pups have been used as canine cops for over a century. But German shepherds need owners who can put in the necessary time and resources to train them.

“German shepherds have been police dogs, and before that they were used as shepherding dogs,” Boyko said. “They have a working dog mindset, so you really need to be able to invest in training for them to be the right dog.”

“They can be a great dog for you if you have an active lifestyle and want a very smart and protective dog,” he added. “But if you can’t make sure they get good training when they’re young, and keep them active, then this wouldn’t be the dog for you.”

Taking the No. 1 spot are Labrador retrievers, who have been the most popular breed in the US for more than a quarter-century.

SasaStock/Shutterstock Labradors are wonderful with both kids and other animals.

Known for being friendly, outgoing, and full of affection, is it any surprise that Labs have topped AKC’s list for 29 years running?

“They’re very intelligent, but also full of love and a desire to please,” Boyko said.

Labradors are also wonderful with both kids and other animals.

“They’re really great for active families,” Boyko said. “And they’re bigger dogs, so they’re great if you’re in the suburbs. I think they’re the perfect dog for kids to grow up with.”

