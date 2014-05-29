The Internet's Favourite Dog Breeds, By Country

Dogs may not be able to take selfies (yet), but they still have plenty of swag on social media.

Klooff, an app that lets pet owners share photos of their cats and dogs, found the most popular dog breeds in each country based on posts to the service, as well as the biggest social media trends involving our furry friends (via Mashable).

While some of the results are expected, like the poodle’s popularity in France (how cliché), others were more surprising, like the U.S.’ love for the French Bulldog and Argentina’s obsession with English Bulldogs (what?).

And according to Klooff, cats rule in the social media world, with their photos getting 2.3 times more shares than dog photos.

Klooff looked at the most recent 50,500+ posts on its app and analysed the types of breeds that each country posts about the most, which ones increased/decreased popularity in the last year, and the digital engagement of each share.

Check out the infographic below:

