The most popular delivery order in every state, according to Yelp

Polupoltinov/Shutterstock Loaded burgers were the most popular delivery food in Oregon.

Every state has its own tastes when it comes to delicious delivery food.

To determine the most popular delivery order in every state during COVID-19, Yelp data scientist Samuel Hansen mined delivery orders since March 16, which marked the start of shelter-in-place orders nationwide, and identified the most regionally popular food-delivery items in each state. Hansen then named one of the top three relatively popular item in each state as the state’s most popular delivery order.

Here are the most popular delivery orders in every state, according to Yelp.

ALABAMA: Nachos

Shutterstock Nachos.

Nachos were the most popular food delivered to Alabama residents.

ALASKA: Gumbo

Aimee M Lee/Shutterstock Shrimp gumbo.

Gumbo may be the state cuisine of Louisiana, but Alaskans love this stew-like dish as well.

ARIZONA: Tacos

Shutterstock Tacos.

Arizona has a plethora of delicious Mexican food spots, so it’s no wonder that tacos were the most popular delivery order in the state.

ARKANSAS: Spring rolls

Caviar Spring rolls.

Residents of Arkansas ordered spring rolls in higher frequency than any other state.

CALIFORNIA: Bubble tea

d3sign/Getty images Bubble tea.

Bubble tea, a Taiwanese tea-based drink filled with chewy tapioca pearls, was the most popular delivery order in California.

COLORADO: Crab Rangoon

bhofack2/Getty Images Crab Rangoon.

In Colorado, crab Rangoon was the most popular food ordered for delivery.

CONNECTICUT: Cheese pizza

Shannon O’Hara/Getty Images Cheese pizza.

Yelp users in Connecticut stuck with a classic food delivery order – cheese pizza.

DELAWARE: Pho

Pho, a Vietnamese soup consisting of broth, rice noodles, herbs, and meat, was the most popular delivery order in Delaware.

FLORIDA: Garlic rolls

Rebecca Fondren Photo/Shutterstock Garlic rolls.

Garlic rolls were the go-to delivery order for Floridians.

GEORGIA: Wings

Brent Hofacker/Shutterstock Wings.

In Georgia, residents enjoyed the popular game day food of wings.

HAWAII: Bubble tea

bebe14/Shutterstock Bubble tea.

Bubble tea was also a go-to order for Yelp users in Hawaii.

IDAHO: Cheese pizza

REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker Cheese pizza.

Cheese pizza was the most popular delivery order in Idaho.

ILLINOIS: Thin-crust pizza

iStock Thin-crust pizza.

Illinois-based Yelp users preferred to order thin-crust pizza.

INDIANA: Poke bowls

Rosanna U/Getty Images Poke bowls.

Indiana residents got Poke bowls, rice or salad bowls filled with sushi-grade fish, delivered more than any other food.

IOWA: Burgers

Cristiana S/Shutterstock Burger.

Iowa Yelp users got burgers delivered more than any other food.

KANSAS: Gyros

Joshua Resnick/Shutterstock Gyros.

In Kansas, users ordered the popular Greek street food.

KENTUCKY: Gyros

Kentucky residents also got gyros delivered more than any other cuisine.

LOUISIANA: Sushi

iStock Sushi.

In Louisiana, sushi was the most popular food that residents had delivered.

MAINE: Pad thai

Brian Yarvin/Shutterstock Pad thai.

Pad thai was named the most popular delivery order in Maine.

MARYLAND: Gyros

Steve Heap/Shutterstock Gyro.

Maryland users enjoyed ordering gyros.

MASSACHUSETTS: General Tso’s chicken

AS Food studio/Shutterstock General Tso’s chicken.

In Massachusetts, users ordered General Tso’s chicken more than other foods.

MICHIGAN: Bubble tea

THANAPHON SUBSANG/Shutterstock Bubble tea.

Michigan Yelp users also enjoyed getting bubble tea delivered.

MINNESOTA: Doughnuts

iStock Doughnuts.

In Minnesota, doughnuts reigned supreme as the most popular delivery item.

MISSISSIPPI: Catfish

HMR2017/Shutterstock Fried catfish.

Catfish was the most popular delivery item in Mississippi.

MISSOURI: Belgian fries

Shebeko/Shutterstock Belgian fries.

Belgian fries were the most popular order in Missouri.

MONTANA: Egg rolls

yuliang11/ iStock Egg rolls.

Montana users ordered egg rolls at a high frequency.

NEBRASKA: Sushi

Shutterstock Sushi.

Sushi was the most popular delivery item in Nebraska.

NEVADA: Spam musubi

Elena Graham/Shutterstock Spam musubi.

Spam musubi, a rice-based dish featuring Spam, rice, and seaweed, is a popular dish in Hawaii, but Nevada residents seem to love it as well.

NEW HAMPSHIRE: Crab Rangoon

Brandy McKnight/Shutterstock Crab Rangoon.

Crab Rangoon was the most popular delivery order in New Hampshire.

NEW JERSEY: Cheese pizza

Thaninee Chuensomchit/Shutterstock Cheese pizza.

New Jersey users ordered cheese pizza for delivery.

NEW MEXICO: Green chile cheeseburgers

Chris Curtis/Shutterstock Cheeseburger with green chiles, bacon, and onions.

New Mexico foodies got cheeseburgers topped with green chiles delivered.

NEW YORK: Cheese pizza

littlenySTOCK/Shutterstock Cheese pizza.

It may come as no surprise that the most popular delivery order for New Yorkers was cheese pizza.

NORTH CAROLINA: Tacos

Neha A./Yelp Tacos.

Tacos were the most popular delivery item in North Carolina.

NORTH DAKOTA: Gyros

Konstantinos Lagos/Shutterstock Gyros.

Residents of North Dakota ordered gyros for delivery.

OHIO: Deep-dish pizza

Supitcha McAdam/Shutterstock Deep-dish pizza.

Nope, not in Illinois – residents of Ohio ordered deep-dish pizza while social distancing.

OKLAHOMA: Croissants

Oklahoma users got croissants delivered.

OREGON: Loaded burgers

Polupoltinov/Shutterstock Burger with a fried egg.

Oregon foodies didn’t order regular burgers – they got theirs loaded with tons of delicious toppings.

PENNSYLVANIA: Italian subs

Ezume Images/Shutterstock Italian sub.

Italian subs were the go-to delivery order for users in Pennsylvania.

RHODE ISLAND: General Tso’s chicken

iStock General Tso’s chicken.

Rhode Island foodies ordered General Tso’s chicken for delivery.

SOUTH CAROLINA: Sushi

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Sushi.

Yelp users in South Carolina got sushi delivered to their homes while social distancing.

SOUTH DAKOTA: Dumplings

Brent Hofacker/Shutterstock Fried dumplings.

Dumplings were a go-to order for many Yelp users in South Dakota.

TENNESSEE: Chicken tenders

Hollis Johnson Chicken tenders.

Chicken fingers were ordered at a high frequency in Tennessee.

TEXAS: Crawfish

Shreveport-Bossier Convention and Tourist Bureau / iStock Crawfish.

Texans haven’t let the coronavirus pandemic prevent them from enjoying crawfish season.

UTAH: Hot wings

Merrimon Crawford/Shutterstock Hot wings.

Hot wings were on many Yelp users’ minds in Utah.

VERMONT: Burritos

Taryn Varricchio / INSIDER Burritos.

In Vermont, burritos were a go-to order.

VIRGINIA: Tacos

Cheesecake Factory Tacos.

In Virginia, Yelp users preferred to order tacos over other delivery options.

WASHINGTON: Pad thai

AOF_SNIPER/Shutterstock Pad thai.

Washington-based Yelp users ordered pad thai for delivery.

WEST VIRGINIA: Bao buns

Shutterstock/Alexandr Vorobev Bao buns.

Bao buns, Chinese rolls typically filled with BBQ pork and pickled vegetables, were the most popular delivery order for West Virginia.

WISCONSIN: Pad thai

Bogdan Sonjachnyj/Shutterstock Pad thai.

Wisconsin users got pad thai delivered while social distancing.

WYOMING: Naan bread

Kwanbenz/Shutterstock Naan bread.

Naan bread was the most popular delivery order in Wyoming.

