The Most Popular Dance Moves Ever [GIFs]

The “Gangnam Style” horse dance is the latest in a long line of dance moves that have taken the world by storm.Everyone knows how to do the Gangnam Style dance because it’s ridiculously easy to do.

Other dance moves, like the Moonwalk or Single Ladies dance, aren’t as easy to replicate but everyone tried to anyway.

Stretch, put on your dancing shoes, and take a look back at the most popular dance moves in history.

Michael Jackson started it all with the 'Moonwalk' (1983)

The Bangles told everyone to 'Walk Like An Egyptian' (1986)

Parachute pants were a requirement for MC Hammer's 'Hammertime' Dance (1990)

If you had arms, you could do Madonna's 'Vogue' dance (1990)

Madonna and Vanilla Ice used to date, but it's clear who had the better moves of the two (1990)

Billy Ray Cyrus made line dancing cool with 'Achy Breaky Heart' (1992)

The 'Macarena' was the hip thing to do in the mid-90s (1994)

Everyone did the 'Cha Cha Slide' at their high school dance (2000)

The 'Crank That Soulja Boy' move was the first dance to go viral on YouTube (2007)

Most of Beyonce's 'Single Ladies' dance was too hard for a normal person to do (2008)

BONUS: Justin Timberlake, Bobby Moynihan, and Andy Samberg do the Single Ladies dance with Beyonce

Everyone from John Wall to Kate Upton learned how to do the 'Dougie' (2010)

BONUS: Kate Upton almost breaks the Internet when she does the Cat Daddy dance

'Shuffling' was so popular that even hamsters learned how to do it (2011)

The world was not ready for the 'Gangnam Style' horse dance (2012)

And if you still don't know how...

Learn how to do the 'Gangnam Style' horse dance HERE >

