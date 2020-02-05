These are the most popular breweries in every state

Beer may be falling out of favour with millennials, but demand for craft beer continues to grow, thanks in part to the rise of brewpubs that have transformed breweries into full-fledged entertainment destinations.

A recent analysis by the lifestyle website House Method examined social media metrics for 2,200 breweries across the US to determine the most popular breweries in each state.

Though millennials are increasingly ditching beer in favour of lower-calorie alternatives like hard seltzer, enthusiasm for craft beer proves to be enduring.

While overall beer sales decreased by 1% in 2018, craft beer sales increased by 4%, according to the Brewers Association, a trade association of more than 7,000 small and independent brewers, distributors, and retailers. Thanks to the rise of brewpubs and brewery tours, craft breweries have transformed from mere production sites into full-fledged entertainment destinations, drawing crowds of craft beer devotees.

With so many breweries, it can be difficult to determine the best spots to get the most bang for your buck. A recent analysis by lifestyle website House Method examined the most popular brewery in each state, using social media metrics including the number of Facebook and Instagram followers, Yelp score, and the number of Yelp reviews. The study considered data from more than 2,200 breweries around the US before determining the 50 most popular breweries in each state.

Here are the top breweries in each state, listed alphabetically:

Alabama: Avondale Brewing Co.

Alaska: Alaskan Brewing Co.

Arizona: Four Peaks Brewery & Taproom

Arkansas: Lost Forty Brewing

California: Lagunitas Brewing Co.

Colorado: New Belgium Brewing Co.

Connecticut: Two Roads Brewing Co.

Delaware: Dogfish Head Craft Brewery

Florida: Cigar City Brewing

Georgia: Sweetwater Brewing Co.

Hawaii: Maui Brewing Co.

Idaho: Crooked Fence Brewing

Illinois: Goose Island Beer Co.

Indiana: Three Floyds Brewing Co.

Iowa: Toppling Goliath Brewing Co.

Kansas: Free State Brewing Co.

Kentucky: West Sixth Brewing Co.

Louisiana: Abita Brewing Co.

Maine: Allagash Brewing Co.

Maryland: Flying Dog Brewery

Massachusetts: Boston Beer Co.

Michigan: Bell’s Brewery, Inc.

Minnesota: Surly Brewing Co.

Mississippi: Chandeleur Island Brewing Co.

Missouri: Boulevard Brewing Co.

Montana: Big Sky Brewing Co.

Nebraska: Infusion Brewing Co.

Nevada: Revision Brewing Co.

New Hampshire: University Of New Hampshire Brewery

New Jersey: Cape May Brewery

New Mexico: Marble Brewery

New York: Brooklyn Brewery

North Carolina: Sierra Nevada Brewing Co.

North Dakota: Drekker Brewing Co.

Ohio: Rhinegeist Brewery

Oklahoma: Prairie Artisan Ales

Oregon: Rogue Ales Brewery

Pennsylvania: Troegs Brewing Co.

Rhode Island: Whalers Brewing Co.

South Carolina: Holy City Brewing

South Dakota: Crow Peak Brewing Co.

Tennessee: Yazoo Brewing Co.

Texas: Saint Arnold Brewing Co.

Utah: Uinta Brewing Co

Vermont: The Alchemist

Virginia: The Veil Brewing Co.

Washington: Elysian Brewing Co.

West Virginia: Big Timber Brewing

Wisconsin: New Glarus Brewing Co.

Wyoming: Melvin Brewing Co.

