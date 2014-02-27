MAP: The Most Popular Countries In The World To Visit

Humans love to travel, and it’s fascinating to find out where people love to go.

This map from movehub shows exactly that.

France receives the most tourists, with more than 81 million visitors each year. That is 20 million more than the U.S. even though America is 15 times the size of France.

Malaysia (10), Mexico (11), Ukraine (14) also stand out (full list below the map).

Check it out:

