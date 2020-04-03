These are the emoji people are using in their coronavirus tweets

Emoji blog Emojipedia researched what emoji were used to talk about coronavirus on Twitter.

They also looked at what emoji were more popular in coronavirus tweets to a random sample of tweets.

They found that the microbe and face with medical mask emoji saw a huge usage increase in tweets about the coronavirus.

People use emoji to talk about everything, and now COVID-19, the coronavirus disease, is no exception.

Emojipedia studied thousands of tweets to learn how people are using emoji to talk about the coronavirus. The face wearing medical mask and microbe emoji came out on top as Emojipedia measured their popularity a few different ways.

Here’s what they found.

They found that the face with medical mask and microbe emoji were most closely correlated with the terms “coronavirus” and “COVID.”

Next, they looked at what emoji appeared most in more than 200,000 tweets mentioning the coronavirus. This is what they found. According to Emojipedia, the top two emoji listed are consistently among the top overall on Twitter.

To account for certain emojis’ overall popularity, Emojipedia compared those results to a control group. This shows which emoji increased in usage due to the coronavirus.

These eight emoji that have seen the biggest increase in usage with the coronavirus. Face screaming in fear

Emojipedia

7. Red circle

Emojipedia

6. Backhand index pointing down

Emojipedia

5. Face with medical mask

Emojipedia

4. Police car light

Emojipedia

3. Warning sign

Emojipedia

2. Italian flag

Emojipedia

1. Microbe

Emojipdia

To show how the spike in certain emoji correlates to the coronavirus ,Emojipedia compared their rise to another, unrelated health emoji. The graph shows a major increase right around the time the coronavirus started spreading in the US.

