These four pictures perfectly capture the colours that everyone is obsessed with this year

Last year, Pantone named Marsala, a deep reddish brown, as the colour of the year.

But this year, at least according to photo company Shutterstock, Marsala is out and blues and greens are in.

Shutterstock created a colour spectrum for every photo downloaded over the past year using the pixel data from each image. Then they analysed the total number of image downloads to determine which colours grew the most in popularity.

The results provide a colourful look at some of the hottest hues of 2015. Keep reading to find out the colours that topped the list.

Icy cool cyan was one of the top colours. Shutterstock It's a nice complement to this dark violet colour. Shutterstock This jade-like colour is actually a cyan too, with lots of green tones to add depth. Shutterstock And finally, people were obsessed with this dark, de-saturated blue hue. Shutterstock

