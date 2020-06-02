- Groupon released its roundup of the most popular summer cocktails in every state, including Washington, DC.
- Mojitos were the most popular cocktail in the country – eight different states searched for them.
- The second most popular cocktail was the Tom Collins – the name of which has some pretty hilarious roots.
“What are you having?” Depending on where you live in the US, the answer you give could vary greatly.
Groupon recently conducted research that determined which summer cocktail residents of all 50 states and Washington, DC, searched for the most on Google over the last 10 years.
Here is the most popular cocktail in every state.
ALABAMA: Bushwacker
President Barack Obama was photographed by the Associated Press drinking a bushwacker, which is similar to a chocolate-flavored pina colada, at an Orange Beach, Alabama, restaurant on July 15, 2010, according to Time.
ALASKA: Tequila sunrise
One of the most popular cocktails in the country, a tequila sunrise is made with tequila, orange juice, and grenadine syrup and is served unmixed, creating a beautiful gradient effect.
ARIZONA: Manhattan
A Manhattan is a whiskey-based cocktail that combines vermouth and a splash of bitters. The key with this “booze-forward” cocktail is to never shake it, just stir.
ARKANSAS: Margarita
Margaritas often consist of tequila, orange liqueur, and lime juice. The drink usually comes served with salt on the rim of the glass.
CALIFORNIA: Mojito
This refreshing drink is made with lime juice, mint, lime, rum, and club soda.
COLORADO: Dark ‘N’ stormy
Dark ‘N’ stormy cocktails are made with rum and ginger beer, garnished with a slice of lime.
CONNECTICUT: Vodka martini
Martinis are known for being very simple but pack a big punch.
They are typically made with either gin and vermouth or vodka and vermouth, diluted with ice, and garnished with olives.
WASHINGTON, DC: Tom Collins
A standard Tom Collins is made with gin, lemon juice, sugar, and carbonated water or club soda.
DELAWARE: Orange Crush
Somewhat similar to a screwdriver, orange crushes are made with orange juice, orange vodka, triple sec, and lemon-lime soda.
FLORIDA: Mojito
The recipe for mojitos is reportedly more than 500 years old, according to Mental Floss. This cocktail’s lengthy history goes to show that if it isn’t broken, don’t fix it.
GEORGIA: Piña colada
National Piña Colada Day in the US is July 10, according to Food andWine.
HAWAII: Blue Hawaii
The main ingredients in a Blue Hawaii are blue curacao, rum, vodka, sweet and sour mix, and pineapple juice.
IDAHO: Mojito
Mojitos are the unofficial drink of Cuba.
ILLINOIS: Margarita
The first frozen margarita machine was invented by a Texas restaurant owner named Mariano Martinez in 1971, using a “repurposed soft-serve ice cream dispenser” to make the delicious frozen drinks, according to Smithsonian.
INDIANA: Mojito
The first official mojito recipe in cocktail literature dates back to 1932.
IOWA: Tom Collins
The Tom Collins cocktail was first created in the late 1800s, according to All Recipes.
KANSAS: Amaretto sour
The main ingredients in an amaretto sour are amaretto liqueur, bourbon, and egg white.
KENTUCKY: Mint julep
It should come as no surprise that Kentucky residents love their mint juleps. The cocktail is the official drink of the Kentucky Derby. Each year, almost 120,000 mint juleps are served over the race’s two-day period.
However, this classic Southern cocktail originally hails from Virginia and was reportedly used to give farmers a “jolt akin to coffee” in the morning before they headed out to the fields, according to The Atlantic.
LOUISIANA: Tom Collins
The drink was reportedly named after a practical joke called the “Tom Collins Hoax of 1874.”
MAINE: Vodka martini
Some prefer gin in their martinis, but Maine residents opted for vodka when it came time for cocktail hour.
MARYLAND: Mai tai
Mai tais were reportedly so popular in the 1940s and ’50s that the drink depleted rum supplies across the world. The cocktail’s name translates to “the best” in Tahitian, according to Eater.
MASSACHUSETTS: Sea breeze
Sea breeze cocktails are made with vodka, cranberry juice, and grapefruit juice.
MICHIGAN: 7 and 7
A 7 and 7 cocktail is traditionally made with Seagram’s Seven Crown whiskey and 7 Up.
MINNESOTA: Tom Collins
The joke behind a Tom Collins is that one person would tell another that someone named Tom Collins in the bar or restaurant next door was speaking badly about them, inciting the person to go next door demanding to speak to a man who didn’t exist.
MISSISSIPPI: Tom Collins
Inspired by the joke behind the drink, some newspapers at the time even printed stories reporting false sightings of a man named Tom Collins.
MISSOURI: Mojito
A popular twist on a mojito in Mexican and Cuban restaurants is to make the drink with tequila instead of rum.
MONTANA: Margarita
Margaritas can be easily made even more delicious using fruits like pineapple, strawberry, or watermelon.
NEBRASKA: Mojito
The root word “Mojo” has roots in the African language, and means a magic charm or talisman
NEVADA: Tom Collins
Tom Collins was the second most popular cocktail in the country – seven states searched for it.
NEW HAMPSHIRE: Gin and tonic
Gin and tonics were first made popular by the British colonies. The drink was actually thought to be a deterrent to malaria-carrying mosquitoes, according to SipSmith.
NEW JERSEY: Long Island iced tea
The first time a Long Island iced tea was featured in a cookbook was in “Betty Crocker’s New Picture Cook Book” in 1961, according to Thrillist.
NEW MEXICO: Margarita
It probably comes as no surprise that New Mexico’s summer cocktail of choice is the margarita.
NEW YORK: Tom Collins
Tom Collins cocktails became increasingly popular in New York City around 1878 after Jerry Thomas, a New York-based master mixologist, printed the recipe in his 1876 book, “The Bartenders’ Guide.”
NORTH CAROLINA: Vodka martini
By adding brine and multiple olives to your glass, you can make it a “dirty martini.”
NORTH DAKOTA: Sex on the beach
This somewhat risqué drink was reportedly created by a Florida bartender who thought sex and the beach were two of the main reasons spring breakers flocked to the state and wanted to get them to buy the fruity cocktail, according to the Huffington Post.
OHIO: Daiquiri
The classic version of this tropical recipe calls for white rum, simple syrup, and lime juice, but different versions of daiquiris are created around the world, some favouring fruits like strawberry and watermelon.
OKLAHOMA: Long Island iced tea
Long Island iced teas are generally inexpensive – therefore, it’s no wonder the drink is so popular.
OREGON: Mojito
Famed author Ernest Hemingway also reportedly loved mojitos after spending time in Cuba.
PENNSYLVANIA: Pimm’s and lemonade
Pimm’s is traditionally a British cocktail, but Pennsylvania residents seem to love it too.
RHODE ISLAND: Vodka martini
Vodka martinis should always be stirred, not shaken.
SOUTH CAROLINA: Piña colada
The name piña colada directly translates to strained pineapple, AKA pineapple juice, which is a main ingredient of this creamy, tropical cocktail.
SOUTH DAKOTA: Sex on the beach
The ingredients in a sex on the beach include peach schnapps, vodka, cranberry juice, and orange juice.
TENNESSEE: Bushwacker
The bushwacker cocktail was invented in 1975 in St. Thomas, Virgin Islands.
TEXAS: Mojito
Mojitos aren’t just popular in Cuba – they’re huge in Great Britain and Poland, too.
UTAH: Margarita
Margarita means “daisy” in Spanish.
VERMONT: Margarita
Margaritas usually come with a salt or chilli salt rim.
VIRGINIA: Dark ‘N’ stormy
Dark ‘N’ stormy cocktails are also really popular in Bermuda and have been called the country’s unofficial drink of choice.
WASHINGTON: Sea breeze
Some prefer to shake rather than stir sea breeze cocktails to create a foamy surface – just like sea waves crashing on a shore.
WEST VIRGINIA: Sex on the beach
If you’re not too embarrassed to order one, a sex on the beach is the quintessential summer cocktail.
WISCONSIN: Long Island iced tea
A predecessor to the Long Island iced tea was a drink called the Old Man Bishop, which combined rum, vodka, whiskey, gin, tequila, and maple syrup.
WYOMING: Whiskey sour
A very early version of the whiskey sour was drunk by sailors to prevent scurvy as they journeyed from England to North America.
The liquor, usually rum, used to make the drinks was one of the few safe drinking options found on most 16th-century ships.
