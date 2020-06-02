iStock Mojitos were the most popular cocktail in the country.

“What are you having?” Depending on where you live in the US, the answer you give could vary greatly.

Groupon recently conducted research that determined which summer cocktail residents of all 50 states and Washington, DC, searched for the most on Google over the last 10 years.

Here is the most popular cocktail in every state.

ALABAMA: Bushwacker

Brent Hofacker/Shutterstock Bushwacker.

President Barack Obama was photographed by the Associated Press drinking a bushwacker, which is similar to a chocolate-flavored pina colada, at an Orange Beach, Alabama, restaurant on July 15, 2010, according to Time.

ALASKA: Tequila sunrise

Tom Lau/Getty Images Tequila sunrise.

One of the most popular cocktails in the country, a tequila sunrise is made with tequila, orange juice, and grenadine syrup and is served unmixed, creating a beautiful gradient effect.

ARIZONA: Manhattan

iStock Manhattan.

A Manhattan is a whiskey-based cocktail that combines vermouth and a splash of bitters. The key with this “booze-forward” cocktail is to never shake it, just stir.

ARKANSAS: Margarita

Iralin Irala/Getty Images Margarita.

Margaritas often consist of tequila, orange liqueur, and lime juice. The drink usually comes served with salt on the rim of the glass.

CALIFORNIA: Mojito

alfredo ravanetti/Shutterstock Mojito.

This refreshing drink is made with lime juice, mint, lime, rum, and club soda.

COLORADO: Dark ‘N’ stormy

Brent Hofacker/Shutterstock Dark ‘N’ stormy.

Dark ‘N’ stormy cocktails are made with rum and ginger beer, garnished with a slice of lime.

CONNECTICUT: Vodka martini

Getty Images/Scott Gries Vodka martini.

Martinis are known for being very simple but pack a big punch.

They are typically made with either gin and vermouth or vodka and vermouth, diluted with ice, and garnished with olives.

WASHINGTON, DC: Tom Collins

Shutterstock / Brent Hofacker Tom Collins.

A standard Tom Collins is made with gin, lemon juice, sugar, and carbonated water or club soda.

DELAWARE: Orange Crush

Brent Hofacker/Shutterstock Orange Crush.

Somewhat similar to a screwdriver, orange crushes are made with orange juice, orange vodka, triple sec, and lemon-lime soda.

FLORIDA: Mojito

Gana Martysheva/Shutterstock Mojito.

The recipe for mojitos is reportedly more than 500 years old, according to Mental Floss. This cocktail’s lengthy history goes to show that if it isn’t broken, don’t fix it.

GEORGIA: Piña colada

AnjelikaGr/Shutterstock Piña colada.

National Piña Colada Day in the US is July 10, according to Food andWine.

HAWAII: Blue Hawaii

NSC Photography/Shutterstock Blue Hawaii.

The main ingredients in a Blue Hawaii are blue curacao, rum, vodka, sweet and sour mix, and pineapple juice.

IDAHO: Mojito

Andrew Harnik/Reuters Mojito.

Mojitos are the unofficial drink of Cuba.

ILLINOIS: Margarita

yagmradam/Getty Images Margarita.

The first frozen margarita machine was invented by a Texas restaurant owner named Mariano Martinez in 1971, using a “repurposed soft-serve ice cream dispenser” to make the delicious frozen drinks, according to Smithsonian.

INDIANA: Mojito

New Africa Watermelon mojito.

The first official mojito recipe in cocktail literature dates back to 1932.

IOWA: Tom Collins

Sydney Kramer Tom Collins.

The Tom Collins cocktail was first created in the late 1800s, according to All Recipes.

KANSAS: Amaretto sour

viennetta/Shutterstock Amaretto sour.

The main ingredients in an amaretto sour are amaretto liqueur, bourbon, and egg white.

KENTUCKY: Mint julep

Shutterstock Mint julep.

It should come as no surprise that Kentucky residents love their mint juleps. The cocktail is the official drink of the Kentucky Derby. Each year, almost 120,000 mint juleps are served over the race’s two-day period.

However, this classic Southern cocktail originally hails from Virginia and was reportedly used to give farmers a “jolt akin to coffee” in the morning before they headed out to the fields, according to The Atlantic.

LOUISIANA: Tom Collins

Ivan Mateev / Shutterstock Tom Collins.

The drink was reportedly named after a practical joke called the “Tom Collins Hoax of 1874.”

MAINE: Vodka martini

AP Photo/Eric Risberg Vodka martini.

Some prefer gin in their martinis, but Maine residents opted for vodka when it came time for cocktail hour.

MARYLAND: Mai tai

Yuruphoto/Shutterstock Mai tai.

Mai tais were reportedly so popular in the 1940s and ’50s that the drink depleted rum supplies across the world. The cocktail’s name translates to “the best” in Tahitian, according to Eater.

MASSACHUSETTS: Sea breeze

Elena Veselova/Shutterstock Sea breeze.

Sea breeze cocktails are made with vodka, cranberry juice, and grapefruit juice.

MICHIGAN: 7 and 7

Brent Hofacker/Shutterstock 7 and 7.

A 7 and 7 cocktail is traditionally made with Seagram’s Seven Crown whiskey and 7 Up.

MINNESOTA: Tom Collins

Shutterstock/etorres Tom Collins.

The joke behind a Tom Collins is that one person would tell another that someone named Tom Collins in the bar or restaurant next door was speaking badly about them, inciting the person to go next door demanding to speak to a man who didn’t exist.

MISSISSIPPI: Tom Collins

etorres/Shutterstock Tom Collins.

Inspired by the joke behind the drink, some newspapers at the time even printed stories reporting false sightings of a man named Tom Collins.

MISSOURI: Mojito

Sven Creutzmann/Mambo Photo/Getty Images Mojito.

A popular twist on a mojito in Mexican and Cuban restaurants is to make the drink with tequila instead of rum.

MONTANA: Margarita

Maria Merlos/Getty Images Margarita.

Margaritas can be easily made even more delicious using fruits like pineapple, strawberry, or watermelon.

NEBRASKA: Mojito

Oxana Denezhkina/Shutterstock Mojito.

The root word “Mojo” has roots in the African language, and means a magic charm or talisman

NEVADA: Tom Collins

Shyripa Alexandr/Shutterstock Tom Collins.

Tom Collins was the second most popular cocktail in the country – seven states searched for it.

NEW HAMPSHIRE: Gin and tonic

ahirao_photo/Getty Images Gin and Tonic.

Gin and tonics were first made popular by the British colonies. The drink was actually thought to be a deterrent to malaria-carrying mosquitoes, according to SipSmith.

NEW JERSEY: Long Island iced tea

photosimysia/Getty Images Long Island iced tea.

The first time a Long Island iced tea was featured in a cookbook was in “Betty Crocker’s New Picture Cook Book” in 1961, according to Thrillist.

NEW MEXICO: Margarita

petrenkod/Getty Images Margarita.

It probably comes as no surprise that New Mexico’s summer cocktail of choice is the margarita.

NEW YORK: Tom Collins

3523studio/Shutterstock Tom Collins.

Tom Collins cocktails became increasingly popular in New York City around 1878 after Jerry Thomas, a New York-based master mixologist, printed the recipe in his 1876 book, “The Bartenders’ Guide.”

NORTH CAROLINA: Vodka martini

Brent Hofacker/Shutterstock Vodka martini.

By adding brine and multiple olives to your glass, you can make it a “dirty martini.”

NORTH DAKOTA: Sex on the beach

Getty Sex on the beach.

This somewhat risqué drink was reportedly created by a Florida bartender who thought sex and the beach were two of the main reasons spring breakers flocked to the state and wanted to get them to buy the fruity cocktail, according to the Huffington Post.

OHIO: Daiquiri

Evengy Starkhov/Shutterstock Daiquiri.

The classic version of this tropical recipe calls for white rum, simple syrup, and lime juice, but different versions of daiquiris are created around the world, some favouring fruits like strawberry and watermelon.

OKLAHOMA: Long Island iced tea

Kanawa_Studio/Getty Images Long Island iced tea.

Long Island iced teas are generally inexpensive – therefore, it’s no wonder the drink is so popular.

OREGON: Mojito

alfredo ravanetti/Shutterstock Mojito.

Famed author Ernest Hemingway also reportedly loved mojitos after spending time in Cuba.

PENNSYLVANIA: Pimm’s and lemonade

Scapigliata/Shutterstock Pimm’s and lemonade.

Pimm’s is traditionally a British cocktail, but Pennsylvania residents seem to love it too.

RHODE ISLAND: Vodka martini

Marco Secchi/Getty Images Vodka martini.

Vodka martinis should always be stirred, not shaken.

SOUTH CAROLINA: Piña colada

iStock Piña coladas.

The name piña colada directly translates to strained pineapple, AKA pineapple juice, which is a main ingredient of this creamy, tropical cocktail.

SOUTH DAKOTA: Sex on the beach

Pawel Gaul/Getty Images Sex on the beach.

The ingredients in a sex on the beach include peach schnapps, vodka, cranberry juice, and orange juice.

TENNESSEE: Bushwacker

Brent Hofacker/Shutterstock Bushwacker.

The bushwacker cocktail was invented in 1975 in St. Thomas, Virgin Islands.

TEXAS: Mojito

Mojitos aren’t just popular in Cuba – they’re huge in Great Britain and Poland, too.

UTAH: Margarita

Shutterstock Margarita.

Margarita means “daisy” in Spanish.

VERMONT: Margarita

Rimma Bondarenko/Shutterstock Margarita.

Margaritas usually come with a salt or chilli salt rim.

VIRGINIA: Dark ‘N’ stormy

Brent Hofacker/Shutterstock Dark ‘N’ stormy.

Dark ‘N’ stormy cocktails are also really popular in Bermuda and have been called the country’s unofficial drink of choice.

WASHINGTON: Sea breeze

Ivan Mateev/Shutterstock Sea breeze.

Some prefer to shake rather than stir sea breeze cocktails to create a foamy surface – just like sea waves crashing on a shore.

WEST VIRGINIA: Sex on the beach

Charlie Edwards/Shutterstock Sex on the beach.

If you’re not too embarrassed to order one, a sex on the beach is the quintessential summer cocktail.

WISCONSIN: Long Island iced tea

armano777/Shutterstock Long Island iced tea.

A predecessor to the Long Island iced tea was a drink called the Old Man Bishop, which combined rum, vodka, whiskey, gin, tequila, and maple syrup.

WYOMING: Whiskey sour

Kondor83/Getty Images Whiskey sour.

A very early version of the whiskey sour was drunk by sailors to prevent scurvy as they journeyed from England to North America.

The liquor, usually rum, used to make the drinks was one of the few safe drinking options found on most 16th-century ships.

